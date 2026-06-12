Governance
Why are young people protesting across the globe?
Rising costs, joblessness and fading faith in institutions are reshaping youth activism across borders
Why are young people around the world increasingly taking to the streets? From economic insecurity and rising living costs to declining trust in democratic institutions, today's youth are expressing their frustrations in new and powerful ways.
In this interview, Richard Mahapatra, Senior Director, DTE-News, explores the forces driving youth protests across countries, the rise of leaderless movements, and what these mobilisations reveal about the future of democracy, development, and social change.