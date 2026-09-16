Why civic works continue to be a headache in Delhi (like elsewhere in India)

An open drain running alongside an ongoing repair site in East Delhi near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
Repairs of civic infrastructure like roads and sewerage systems in the national capital, like the rest of the country, are a bane for local residents.
Often, a number of civic agencies dig up the same road separately to lay water pipes, electricity cables, internet lines, and drainage systems instead of planning joint execution.
Most budgets focus heavily on building new stretches rather than maintaining existing assets or enforcing contractor accountability.
All this leads to significant daily disruptions, severe traffic bottlenecks, and safety hazards for citizens that can lead to tragic consequences.