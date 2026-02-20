Why demolishing historic buildings like Seth Mansion erases visual clues to Chandannagar’s trading history

In the quiet lanes of Chandannagar, where breeze from River Hooghly fills the afternoons, stands a structure that is more than just brick and mortar. The Seth Mansion on Nilkantha Sarkar Street, Bagbazar, is a testament to an era of industrial opulence and architectural finesse, even as it stands on the precipice of oblivion.

The mansion is not merely an isolated relic of wealth but a physical archive of the region’s pivotal industrial history. It’s unique construction, featuring custom 10-inch bricks fired on-site and held together by lime-and-surki mortar, serves as a testament to the specialised local craftsmanship that flourished alongside this industrial boom.

The story of this house begins with Girish Chandra Seth, a generational iron trader. Seth followed the trail of contemporary iron traders in Chandannagar who had tasted enormous success in Kolkata facilitated by the Hooghly waterway.

Seth's business, headquartered in the bustling Loha Patty (iron market) of Kolkata, was no ordinary enterprise. Local history suggests that his firm supplied a significant portion of the massive iron chains used to moor the original Pontoon Bridge that was the precursor to the modern Howrah Bridge.

Although Kolkata brought him fortune, he never left his hometown despite its diminishing prominence as a trading hub with the arrival of the British. He built his residence in his birthplace that mirrored his success and became a hallmark of Chandannagar's trading past.

Walking south from the Bagbazar Kalibari crossing toward Adarsha School, one encounters a sprawling, walled estate. Nestled within is a two-story mansion that, even in its decaying state, commands immediate attention.