Governance
Why is India’s population growth slowing? Fertility crisis explained
From Andaman and Nicobar’s record-low 0.9 TFR to national trends, shrinking family sizes raise questions about jobs, migration and social support
India’s fertility rate has fallen below replacement level. According to the latest data, the country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is now 1.9, while the replacement rate is 2.1. Even more striking, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands now have India’s lowest fertility rate at just 0.9. What does this mean for India’s future?