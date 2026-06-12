Governance

Why is India’s population growth slowing? Fertility crisis explained

From Andaman and Nicobar’s record-low 0.9 TFR to national trends, shrinking family sizes raise questions about jobs, migration and social support

India’s fertility rate has fallen below replacement level. According to the latest data, the country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is now 1.9, while the replacement rate is 2.1. Even more striking, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands now have India’s lowest fertility rate at just 0.9. What does this mean for India’s future?

Population decline
Population growth
Total Fertility Rate
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in