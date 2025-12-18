Why VB–GRAMG is a regressive reform 

A Parliamentary Standing Committee report tabled on March 12, 2025, called for a more ambitious expansion of the scheme. Describing it as the “need of the hour,” the Committee recommended diversifying the nature of works under MGNREGA and increasing the guaranteed days of employment from the current 100 days to at least 150 days per household. The Committee also urged the Department of Rural Development to comprehensively review the scheme to better address rural distress.

Wages: Bill silent on inflation, committees flag long-standing crisis

The VB–GRAMG Bill empowers the Centre to notify a uniform wage rate for all unskilled manual work under MGNREGA but remains silent on the mechanism for periodic wage revision or inflation indexation. By not specifying how wages will be adjusted to reflect rising prices, the provision raises concerns about wage stagnation and erosion of real incomes for rural workers, particularly in a scheme intended to serve as a social safety net.

An analysis by Hindu BusinessLine showed that between FY20 and FY25, MGNREGA wages rose by only 30 per cent, continuing to lag behind prevailing agricultural wages. Parliamentary Standing Committee reports have repeatedly flagged this gap, noting that MGNREGA wages are inadequate and not aligned with the rising cost of living.

Successive expert committees have examined the issue without resulting policy change. A 2013 panel led by economist S Mahendra Dev recommended linking MGNREGA wages to state minimum wages, but the proposal was not accepted. A subsequent committee headed by Nagesh Singh rejected this linkage and suggested shifting indexation from CPI-AL to CPI-R, a move that was ultimately not adopted, with the government continuing to rely on CPI-AL. In December 2022, yet another committee chaired by former Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha was constituted to study costs and governance issues.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee, in its report tabled to Parliament in February 2024, flagged wage revision as a long-standing and unresolved issue, pointing to persistent disparities across states and Union territories. The Committee stressed the need for a balanced and pragmatic approach to wage setting that accounts for the rising cost of living and rural economic conditions. It also questioned the continued linkage of MGNREGA wages to the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL), arguing that the index fails to capture actual inflation faced by workers, and recommended an urgent review of the wage calculation method to better reflect ground realities.

Wage revision has been a pressing issue since NREGA was launched in 2005. Numerous committees have been set up over the years, but a suitable solution has yet to be implemented. The VB–GRAMG Bill does not address this longstanding concern at all.

Government acknowledges panel’s recommendations, implementation pending

In a written reply to a question by MP Shri Golla Baburao in Parliament on August 8, 2025, the Union government acknowledged that the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has made recommendations on revising MGNREGA wage rates and increasing the number of guaranteed working days. The admission places the government on record as being aware of the Committee’s proposals, even as several of its key recommendations particularly on wages and expanding employment days remain unimplemented in VB–GRAMG Bill.

Fiscal sharing: Bill shifts burden to states, panel seeks higher central role

The VB–GRAMG Bill proposes a new fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states. Under it, the central government will bear 90 per cent of the costs for North Eastern and Himalayan States and Union Territories, while all other states and Union territories with legislatures will follow a 60:40 sharing ratio. The goal is to reduce the Union government’s fiscal burden by passing a larger share of expenditure to the states.

According to the Bill’s Fiscal Memorandum, the total estimated annual cost of implementing the scheme nationwide including wages, materials, and administrative expenses would be Rs 1,51,282 crore, with the central share estimated at Rs 95,692.31 crore. According to this memorandum, the fiscal burden on the states will be huge around Rs 56,000 crore.