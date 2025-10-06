14 children dead after consuming cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh

The death toll of children allegedly due to consumption of a contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 14, with eight others currently undergoing treatment in hospital. The state administration has filed a first information report (FIR) against the prescribing doctor and the manufacturer of the syrup. The Jabalpur Inspector General has also constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan government has also ordered an inquiry following the death of two children after allegedly consuming a generic cough syrup supplied at government hospitals in Sikar and Bharatpur.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Chhindwara and Parasia on October 6, 2025 to meet the bereaved families. He has cancelled all other official engagements for the day.

According to officials, 11 of the deaths were reported from Parasia block in Chhindwara district, two from Chhindwara town and one from Chaurai. Another death has been reported in Betul, which could further raise the toll. The first suspected case linked to the cough syrup was reported on August 24, 2025 and by September 7, the deaths were confirmed to be linked to kidney failure. The number of fatalities has continued to rise since then.

On October 5, acting on the CM’s instructions, the state government suspended Dr Praveen Soni, a paediatrician posted at the Civil Hospital in Parasia. The suspension was issued by Tarun Rathi, Commissioner of Public Health and Medical Education, under Rule 9(1) of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966. The doctor was charged with gross negligence in treating infants during his private practice and failing to discharge his official duties diligently.

During his private practice, Dr Soni allegedly prescribed a cough syrup that led to severe adverse reactions in infants, including high fever, difficulty in urination and kidney damage, resulting in several deaths.

An FIR has been registered at Parasia police station in Chhindwara against Dr Soni and the director of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical company, Messrs Srisan Pharmaceuticals, under Sections 105 and 276 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023, and Section 27A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Following reports that the children had consumed Coldrif cough syrup, state authorities sent samples of the medicine for testing. The laboratory report, received on the morning of October 4, declared the samples “not of standard quality”. Subsequently, the state government imposed a blanket ban on the sale of Coldrif syrup and ordered strict surveillance on the movement of the drug within Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav has also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each bereaved family.