A 1,000 words: Women bidi rollers of rural UP balance livelihood & health risks

Daheli village, situated in Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh, presents a common sight: Women from small or landless farmer families engaged in bidi making to supplement their meagre income. This traditional cottage industry involves rolling thin, hand-rolled cigarettes using dried tobacco leaves and a tendu leaf wrapper.
The process is labour-intensive, with workers earning a paltry Rs 65 per 1,000 bidis. A local dealer supplies the necessary tobacco and leaves and collects the finished product for distribution. Despite the low wages and arduous work, bidi making remains a viable option for many women in the village, providing a much-needed source of income.
The low wages are just one aspect of the challenging conditions they face. The continuous exposure to nicotine, tar, unburnt tobacco dust and other toxic particles through both skin and respiratory routes poses serious health risks.
by The George Institute for Global Health revealed the devastating consequences of this exposure. Women bidi workers are more likely to experience decreased fertility, increased miscarriages, and a higher risk of cervical cancer. Their children are also at elevated risk of low birth weight and stunted growth.