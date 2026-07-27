A harrowing quest for access to medicines

Yet, patients suffering from life threatening cancers, tuberculosis, HIV-AIDS and other deadly diseases have been left high and dry by the government which, armed with the right laws, should have battled on behalf of poor patients. Instead, it has consistently shied away from using the CL, held back by the fear of trade reprisals from the rich countries that host Big Pharma. India’s tryst with the CL was brief. In 2012 it issued the first and to date the only CL when it allowed generics company Natco Pharma to manufacture Bayer’s drug for kidney cancer, Nexavar. This brought down the cost of the treatment from Rs 2.8 lakh a month to just Rs 8,800. Despite two challenges at the Patent Office, in the Bombay High Court and even through a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, Bayer did not win its appeal against the CL. This landmark decision by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) should have set a precedent but it did not. Before the courts gave their verdicts, UPA had been voted out, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government took power. The latter has since then been caving into the unreasonable demands made by Big Pharma for changes in the patent law’s rules. Sadly, the timorousness of officialdom has been matched by the dilatory tactics of courts, which patients see as their last hope. But here, too, the mood has changed. There is marked reluctance to issue injunctions in favour of patients except in rare instances.