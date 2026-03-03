Health

AAD 2026: Bhabhatosh Das on why probiotics work best when they are indigenously produced

He speaks on differences between urban and rural populations, the impact of diet, antibiotics and lifestyle, and the growing global shift toward microbiome-based therapeutics

At the Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026, Rajeshwari Sinha from the Centre for Science and Environment spoke with Bhabhatosh Das from the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, about groundbreaking work on the Indian gut microbiome. The conversation explores differences between urban and rural populations, the impact of diet, antibiotics and lifestyle, and the growing global shift toward microbiome-based therapeutics.

Antibiotics
gut microbiome
Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026
Bhabatosh Das
microbiome-based therapeutics
Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad

