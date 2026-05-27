Addressing the threat of zoonoses requires moving beyond biological lenses

From Nipah and Ebola to COVID-19, the most severe global crises of our time share a volatile origin: they begin in animals before crossing into human populations. These zoonotic diseases now account for more than 60 per cent of all infectious diseases and 75 per cent of newly emerging infections.

In countries like India, the threat is escalating within a strained public health landscape characterised by a deep rural-urban divide, chronic underfunding, and severe medical shortages. This fragile system is currently battling a ‘triple burden’: lingering infectious diseases, rising non-communicable diseases, and the highly unpredictable, dynamic threat of emerging zoonoses. Because spillovers can trigger sudden, large-scale crises, even a single outbreak can completely overwhelm the healthcare infrastructure.

But while the pathogen itself is biological, the reasons it spills over, and the reasons it devastates certain communities over others are deeply social.

Shattering ecosystems and ‘landscape immunity’

Zoonotic spillovers are rarely random accidents. They happen in landscapes that humans have actively reshaped. In fact, since the 1960s, environmental modification has driven over 30 per cent of new infectious diseases.