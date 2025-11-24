After arsenic & lead, now uranium in breast milk in Bihar

High levels of uranium have been found in breast milk of women in six districts of Bihar, indicating a significant threat to infants health, showed a new report.

The samples tested had uranium concentrations of up to 5.25 microgrammes per litre (µg / L) and significant contamination was noted in every sample. There is no permissible limit or benchmark specified for uranium concentration in breast milk.

Scientists had also discovered lead in breast milk samples last year and and found arsenic some years earlier.