Almost 70 per cent of heart failure patients in India lack health insurance: Study

The study published in Global Heart on March 12, 2026, stated that the financial burden affecting more than one-third of HF patients in India carries extreme implications for their well-being.

The adverse economic impact of medical care on patients or financial burden is increasingly recognised as a significant non-clinical entity affecting HF management in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).

The study led by Dr Panniyammakal Jeemon from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala explored the factors associated with financial burden in HF patients in India.

For the study, HF patients from 21 hospitals across India were recruited. Of the 1,859 recruited participants, nearly one-third were women. Approximately 48.6 per cent of the participants resided in rural areas.

The study population with an average age of 55 years was at least 10-15 years younger than the western or Chinese Heart Failure registries — highlighting the impact of the disease on people in their most productive years.

Health insurance coverage was reported in one-third (32.2 per cent) of the study population. The average annual OOP expenditure was Rs 1,06,566 (INT$ 4,709.10) — constituting 92.6 per cent of the total health expenditure. A single hospitalisation averaged Rs 1.19 lakh (INT$ 5,257), with a median of Rs 49,600.

Patients funded the health expenditure through personal savings (68 per cent), family aid (54 per cent), or loans from relatives (15 per cent). For the uninsured which amounted to 70 per cent of cases — OOP soared to 98 per cent of costs.