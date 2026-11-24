Livestock is a cornerstone of Indian agriculture. The sector contributes 4.1 per cent to India's gross domestic product (GDP) and 25.6 per cent to agricultural GDP, while supporting the livelihoods of about 70 per cent of the rural population.

Despite producing about 247 million tonnes of milk annually, India records an average milk yield of 1,777 kg per animal per year, compared with the global average of 2,699 kg. Several factors contribute to this gap, including breed characteristics, inadequate access to good-quality feed and fodder, and animal-health constraints. Indiscriminate antimicrobial use is another concern.

Preventing disease is generally better than treating it, and adequate nutrition is central to it.

Feeding a livestock population of 527 million animals is, however, not easy. India, with just 2 per cent of the world's geographical area, is home to an estimated 20 per cent of the world's livestock. The country's green fodder availability meets about 88.7 per cent of estimated demand, while dry fodder availability stands at 326 million tonnes against a requirement of 426 million tonnes. Livestock feed comes from cultivated forage crops, crop residues and naturally occurring grasses.

Improving both the availability and nutritional quality of these resources is therefore essential to raising productivity as well as reducing dependence on antimicrobial use.