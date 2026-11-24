The poultry sector plays a vital role in India's food and nutritional security, providing an affordable source of high-quality animal protein.

The country is among the world's largest egg producers, with annual output exceeding 140 billion eggs. Its broiler industry has also expanded rapidly, placing the country among the world's five largest producers. The poultry sector as a whole continues to grow by an estimated 6-8 per cent annually, driven by rising domestic demand for poultry meat and eggs.

But this higher production intensity has brought some worrying concerns, including infectious diseases, environmental stress, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and animal-welfare concerns.

Against this backdrop, conventional disease-management strategies that rely heavily on medication need to be reconsidered. Greater emphasis should be placed on preventive-led poultry farming: an approach that prioritises flock health through appropriate management, biosecurity, nutrition and environmental control rather than relying predominantly on therapeutic interventions.