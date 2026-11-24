The poultry sector plays a vital role in India's food and nutritional security, providing an affordable source of high-quality animal protein.
The country is among the world's largest egg producers, with annual output exceeding 140 billion eggs. Its broiler industry has also expanded rapidly, placing the country among the world's five largest producers. The poultry sector as a whole continues to grow by an estimated 6-8 per cent annually, driven by rising domestic demand for poultry meat and eggs.
But this higher production intensity has brought some worrying concerns, including infectious diseases, environmental stress, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and animal-welfare concerns.
Against this backdrop, conventional disease-management strategies that rely heavily on medication need to be reconsidered. Greater emphasis should be placed on preventive-led poultry farming: an approach that prioritises flock health through appropriate management, biosecurity, nutrition and environmental control rather than relying predominantly on therapeutic interventions.
AMR has emerged as a major concern at the intersection of animal, human and environmental health. In poultry production, antimicrobials have traditionally been used to treat bacterial infections and, in some production systems, to prevent disease and promote growth.
However, inappropriate and indiscriminate use can accelerate the selection and spread of antimicrobial-resistant microorganisms, with potential consequences for food safety and public health.
Addressing this challenge requires a fundamental shift in disease-management practices. Reducing antimicrobial use should not mean withholding necessary treatment from sick birds. Rather, it means preventing avoidable infections, ensuring timely diagnosis and promoting the prudent use of antimicrobials under veterinary supervision.
Preventive-led farming is therefore an important component of responsible antimicrobial stewardship.
Effective biosecurity remains the first line of defence against infectious diseases on poultry farms. Pathogen introduction and transmission can be minimised through a combination of external and internal biosecurity measures.
Essential practices include restricting unnecessary visitors, maintaining controlled entry points, disinfecting footwear and equipment, implementing effective rodent and insect-control programmes, and preventing contact between poultry and wild birds.
Routine cleaning and disinfection of poultry houses, appropriate disposal of dead birds, effective litter management and the provision of safe drinking water are equally important.
Where feasible, an all-in, all-out production system allows sufficient time for cleaning, disinfection and preparation of poultry houses between successive flocks.
Biosecurity must also extend beyond individual farms to breeder units, hatcheries, transportation facilities and processing establishments. A coordinated approach across the poultry production chain can help minimise pathogen transmission and protect animal and public health.
Poultry health and productivity are closely linked to the conditions in which birds are reared. Inadequate ventilation, excessive stocking density, poor litter quality, high ammonia concentrations and temperature fluctuations can compromise physiological functions and increase susceptibility to disease.
Maintaining appropriate stocking densities, ventilation, temperature, lighting and litter conditions is therefore fundamental to preventive health management.
Heat stress deserves particular attention in India, where high ambient temperatures can adversely affect feed intake, physiological balance, immune function and production performance.
Adequate ventilation, evaporative cooling where appropriate, unrestricted access to clean drinking water and appropriate nutritional management can help reduce heat stress.
Vaccination is another essential component of preventive poultry-health programmes. A properly designed vaccination schedule, based on the prevailing disease situation and farm-specific requirements, can protect birds against important infectious diseases.
Successful vaccination, however, depends on vaccine quality, maintenance of the cold chain, correct administration routes and appropriate timing. Vaccination must therefore be integrated with biosecurity and sound farm management rather than treated as a stand-alone disease-control measure.
Alongside improvements in housing and management, developing climate-resilient poultry is an important long-term strategy for sustainable production.
Genetic improvement programmes should increasingly consider adaptability to high ambient temperatures, disease resilience, survivability, reproductive efficiency and productive performance under challenging environmental conditions.
Selection based mainly on rapid growth or high egg production may not be sufficient when birds are expected to perform under increasingly variable climatic conditions.
Practical breeding strategies include selecting birds that maintain feed intake, growth, egg production, fertility and survivability during periods of heat stress.
Indigenous chicken populations, which have undergone generations of adaptation to local environments, are valuable genetic resources. Their desirable traits can be conserved and incorporated into improved populations through selective breeding and crossbreeding programmes.
Specific genetic traits, including the naked-neck and frizzle characteristics, have also been investigated for their potential contribution to heat tolerance in poultry.
In India, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed improved poultry varieties, including CARIBRO-Vishal, CARIBRO-Dhanraja, CARINIRBHEEK, CARISHYAMA, UPCARI, HITCARI, CARISONALI, CARIDEBENDRA, Vanaraja, Srinidhi and Gramapriya, for rural and backyard production.
These varieties demonstrate the importance of developing poultry germplasm suited to different production environments and farming systems.
Future breeding programmes should place greater emphasis on location-specific selection, genomic tools and the incorporation of heat-tolerance and disease-resistance traits into breeding objectives.
Farmers should be encouraged to rear breeds and varieties suited to their agroclimatic regions and production systems rather than selecting birds solely on the basis of growth rates or egg production.
Breeding institutions, researchers and poultry farmers must work together to evaluate improved genetic stocks under actual farm conditions. This will help ensure that genetic improvements translate into better survival, productivity and resilience at the farm level.
Nutritional management is central to maintaining intestinal integrity, immune competence and overall flock health. Balanced diets containing adequate energy, protein, essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals support normal physiological functions and help birds withstand environmental and infectious challenges.
Several nutritional interventions have attracted attention as potential ways to support poultry health and reduce dependence on routine antimicrobial use. These include probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, organic acids, nucleotides, exogenous enzymes and phytobiotics.
Such interventions may improve intestinal health, nutrient utilisation, microbial balance and immune function.
Among these alternatives, phytobiotics and plant-derived essential oils have considerable potential. Herbs and plant ingredients such as basil, mint, turmeric, garlic, ginger, cinnamon and oregano contain bioactive compounds with reported antioxidant, antimicrobial and digestive-supporting properties.
Their inclusion in poultry diets may help support intestinal function and the birds' natural defence mechanisms. However, their effectiveness depends on the active compounds, formulation, dosage and production conditions.
Emerging technologies, particularly nanoformulations, offer further opportunities to improve the delivery and utilisation of plant-derived bioactive compounds. Nanoformulated phytobiotics may improve dispersion, stability and delivery characteristics, although their practical applications require appropriate characterisation, dose standardisation and biological validation.
These interventions should complement, rather than replace, sound nutrition, vaccination, biosecurity and veterinary care.
Technological advances offer further opportunities to strengthen preventive health management. Automated feeding and drinking systems, environmental sensors, ventilation controls and digital farm-monitoring platforms can facilitate more precise poultry-house management.
Precision livestock farming integrates real-time information on environmental conditions, feed and water consumption, bird welfare and production performance to support timely management decisions.
Changes in these parameters may provide early indications of potential health problems, allowing farmers to investigate and respond before they develop into widespread disease outbreaks.
Better access to diagnostic laboratories, routine health monitoring and systematic farm record-keeping can further strengthen disease surveillance and support evidence-based interventions.
By combining digital monitoring with veterinary expertise, farmers can identify emerging problems earlier, improve resource efficiency and reduce reliance on blanket medication.
Preventive-led poultry farming offers a practical way to improve flock health, reduce avoidable antimicrobial use and strengthen the sustainability of poultry production.
Effective biosecurity, vaccination, environmental management, genetic improvement, balanced nutrition, nutritional alternatives and early disease detection must operate as interconnected components of an integrated health-management system.
No single intervention can independently address the complex challenges posed by infectious diseases, climate change and antimicrobial resistance.
A coordinated, evidence-based approach, supported by appropriate technology, genetic resources and farmer awareness, is essential to sustainable poultry production.
Ultimately, the future of the poultry sector will depend not only on its ability to increase production, but also on its capacity to maintain healthy and resilient flocks, safeguard food safety and use antimicrobial agents responsibly.