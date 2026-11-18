A healthy animal does not need antibiotics, and a healthy crop does not need an antimicrobial pesticide. It may sound obvious, yet it is one of the most overlooked levers for keeping antimicrobials working for people, animals, plants and the environment.
This World AMR Awareness Week, under the theme “One Health, one action: Prevent AMR now”, I want to make the case that the farm is where prevention begins.
The trajectory is not inevitable. Without action, global antibiotic use in livestock could rise by nearly . The same analysis shows that when animal health systems are stronger and prevention is better supported, the need for antimicrobials falls.
Prevention also means managing what leaves the farm. Manure, wastewater and runoff can carry antimicrobial residues and resistant microorganisms into soil and water. Contaminated water and poorly managed waste can then introduce resistance into production systems.
Without action, global antibiotic use in livestock could rise by nearly 30% by 2040. Analysis shows that when animal health systems are stronger and prevention is better supported, the need for antimicrobials falls.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has developed , a 10-year initiative to “Reduce the Need for Antimicrobials on Farms for Sustainable Agrifood Systems Transformation”.
Its premise is simple: asking farmers to use fewer antimicrobials is not enough if nothing else changes. RENOFARM therefore works with a whole-farm approach, built around five interconnected pillars, known as the Farm 5Gs:
Good health services: Farmers can access a veterinarian or animal health worker, along with diagnostics and guidance on prudent use of antimicrobials, before a health problem requires treatment.
Good production practices: Biosecurity, vaccination, clean water, good husbandry and safe management of manure and wastewater help prevent disease and limit the spread of resistance.
Good alternatives: Effective and affordable alternatives are available where antimicrobials have traditionally been the default option.
Good incentives: The right choice must also be the rewarding one, through market access, credit, recognition or regulation.
Good connections: Farmers, advisers, researchers, governments and the private sector learn from one another and act together.
No single G can do the job alone, and that is precisely the point. A farmer with access to vaccines but no veterinarian, or with a piece biosecurity advice but no incentive to act on it, will struggle to make lasting changes.
This year, the whole-farm approach got a practical tool. In February, FAO launched a testing version of the Farm 5Gs Checklist, which comprises around 100 yes/no questions, designed to help livestock extension officers and farmers talk through all 5Gs together.
The checklist identifies strengths, gaps and next steps, using a simple five-star rating to track progress over time. In the future, it could evolve into a digital tool that links each identified gap to practical advice and, where countries choose, to incentives such as credit or price premiums. This is where the “good incentives” pillar comes in.
No single G can do the job alone, and that is precisely the point. A farmer with access to vaccines but no veterinarian, or with a piece biosecurity advice but no incentive to act on it, will struggle to make lasting changes.
Since its launch in 2024, RENOFARM has attracted over 400 members, including 234 individual members and 213 organisations and groups. Its “community of practice” now connects over 800 people sharing what works. Behavioural science is built into farmer field schools in 10 countries across Africa and Asia, reaching around 1,500 farmers.
It helps us understand why a farmer who knows the right practice does not always adopt it, whether the barrier is cost, habit or access.
Good connections also means shared evidence. The first International FAO Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System covering 2023-2024, documents the years the system moved from pilots to global implementation. It shows what happens when countries report AMR data from farms, laboratories, slaughterhouses and retail through a common framework.
In the first open call, 50 countries enrolled and 49 reported on their surveillance systems. After two annual open calls, 80 countries had engaged. The report is candid about gaps, and those gaps show where support is needed most.
InFARM has also opened its first data call on antimicrobial use in plants, bringing plant health into the picture alongside animals.
Countries also need surveillance at environmental interfaces, including manure, wastewater and effluents, to understand how resistance circulates and where preventive measures are most needed.
The data shows why support matters. In low-income countries, implementation of good husbandry and biosecurity practices , from 30.8 to 7.4 per cent.
Countries also need surveillance at environmental interfaces, including manure, wastewater and effluents, to understand how resistance circulates and where preventive measures are most needed.
The 2024 UN General Assembly Political Declaration on AMR committed countries to significantly reduce antimicrobial use in agrifood systems by 2030, and to mobilise at least US $100 million so that at least 60 per cent of countries have funded national action plans.
FAO’s upcoming 2026–2036 roadmap turns these commitments into agrifood action, guided by the priorities Member States set in the .
RENOFARM is the vehicle. Its targets are to reach 100 countries over the next decade, to have 80 per cent of participating countries contribute data to the InFARM global information system, and to train half of the national workforce in those countries to reduce the need for antimicrobials. The ambition is real, and so is the need to deliver it.
Preventing AMR on farms requires farmers, veterinarians, extension workers, agriculture and environment authorities, researchers and industry to work together. We invite countries, institutions and partners to join RENOFARM and help make prevention the default on farms everywhere.
Making prevention the default means protecting animal and plant health, as well as the soil and water on which farming depends.