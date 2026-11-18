A healthy animal does not need antibiotics, and a healthy crop does not need an antimicrobial pesticide. It may sound obvious, yet it is one of the most overlooked levers for keeping antimicrobials working for people, animals, plants and the environment.

This World AMR Awareness Week, under the theme “One Health, one action: Prevent AMR now”, I want to make the case that the farm is where prevention begins.

The trajectory is not inevitable. Without action, global antibiotic use in livestock could rise by nearly 30 per cent by 2040 . The same analysis shows that when animal health systems are stronger and prevention is better supported, the need for antimicrobials falls.

Prevention also means managing what leaves the farm. Manure, wastewater and runoff can carry antimicrobial residues and resistant microorganisms into soil and water. Contaminated water and poorly managed waste can then introduce resistance into production systems.