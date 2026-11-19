Climate change is already putting India's fish and shrimp farms under considerable strain. The answer is not to reach for more antibiotics. It is to prevent infections through better surveillance, biosecurity and water management, in keeping with the World Health Organization's One Health approach.

One Health is an integrated approach that seeks to balance the health of people, animals and ecosystems. It is particularly relevant to aquaculture, where environmental conditions, animal health and human health are closely connected.

Climate change and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are often treated as separate problems. In aquaculture, however, they increasingly overlap and reinforce each other. Warming ponds and estuaries create conditions in which pathogens can thrive, infections become more difficult to manage and the consequences of antibiotic misuse can spread beyond the farm.