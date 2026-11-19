Climate change is already putting India's fish and shrimp farms under considerable strain. The answer is not to reach for more antibiotics. It is to prevent infections through better surveillance, biosecurity and water management, in keeping with the World Health Organization's One Health approach.
One Health is an integrated approach that seeks to balance the health of people, animals and ecosystems. It is particularly relevant to aquaculture, where environmental conditions, animal health and human health are closely connected.
Climate change and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are often treated as separate problems. In aquaculture, however, they increasingly overlap and reinforce each other. Warming ponds and estuaries create conditions in which pathogens can thrive, infections become more difficult to manage and the consequences of antibiotic misuse can spread beyond the farm.
Warming ponds and estuaries create conditions in which pathogens can thrive, infections become more difficult to manage and the consequences of antibiotic misuse can spread beyond the farm.
A 2020 study published in Nature Communications analysed 460 studies and 11,274 bacterial isolates from aquaculture systems in 40 countries. It found a strong association between AMR in farmed fish and both temperature and climate vulnerability, with infected animals dying at higher rates in warmer water.
The findings have particular significance for India. Its shrimp industry is a major contributor to seafood exports, making it an important source of livelihoods, foreign exchange and food security. AMR in aquaculture bacteria is therefore no longer just a public health issue; it is also a food-security and trade issue.
Warm water is a stressor for aquatic animals and favours opportunistic pathogens. Vibrio species, in particular, are among the commonly reported resistant bacterial pathogens associated with aquaculture.
Whether drawn from the sea, estuaries, rivers and groundwater-fed ponds, the water quality of Indian aquaculture is getting affected due to rising temperatures, shrinking river flows and increasingly intense dry spells, linked to climate change, and increasing stress on farmed fish and shrimp. These conditions can make disease outbreaks more difficult to control.
Small wonder, then, that India's antibiotic use per tonne of farmed fish and shrimp is among the highest in Asia.
The problem is compounded by the way many farms respond to infections. Diagnostic capacity, particularly for molecular testing, remains limited and expensive. As a result, outbreaks are often treated empirically.
Antibiotics used in ponds do not remain there. Residues and resistant bacteria can enter surrounding environments through effluent, sediment and connected waterways.
Antibiotics used in ponds do not necessarily remain there. Residues and resistant bacteria can enter surrounding environments through effluent, sediment and connected waterways. This creates opportunities for resistance to circulate between aquaculture systems and the wider environment.
Genomic studies of Vibrio cholerae along India's coast has reported overlapping resistance profiles in environmental and clinical isolates. The tetracycline resistance genes in outbreak isolates from the pond match those in clinical isolates, pointing to a pathway from water to patient.
Antibiotic residues have also been detected in the Yamuna and the Gomti rivers at two to five times the level the Union environment ministry considers safe. The burden worsens as the rivers shrink in the dry season.
AMR is a classic One Health problem. Resistance genes selected in one environment can spread to other bacteria, including human pathogens, through interconnected food, water, animal and human systems.
In India, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) was among the early organisations to highlight antimicrobial resistance beyond the clinical and human-health sectors. Its work helped bring environmental and agricultural dimensions of the problem into the wider policy debate.
Responsibility for regulating aquaculture and antimicrobial use is spread across several government agencies, including the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA), the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
India has notified restrictions on the use of several antimicrobial substances in aquaculture and food-producing animals through CAA’s notified list and the Union commerce ministry’s May 2025 amendment.
Chloramphenicol, nitrofurans, neomycin, nalidixic acid, sulphamethoxazole, dapsone and classes like fluoroquinolones, glycopeptides and select nitroimidazoles are banned. Tetracycline, oxytetracycline, trimethoprim, and oxolinic acid are permitted with specified residue limits (0.1, 0.1, 0.05, and 0.3 ppm, respectively). Sulfadimethoxine, sulfabromomethazine, and sulfaethoxypyridazine are approved exceptions among sulfonamides.
Research and surveillance have also begun to provide a foundation for better management.
Antibiotic residues have also been detected in the Yamuna and the Gomti rivers at two to five times the level the Union environment ministry considers safe. The burden worsens as the rivers shrink in the dry season.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has supported two complementary initiatives. The All India Network Project on Fish Health, coordinated by the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), works with seven other ICAR institutes and two state partners. It has generated data on patterns of antimicrobial use in aquaculture.
Separately, ICAR runs the Network Programme on Assessment of Antimicrobial Resistance in Microorganisms Associated with Fisheries and Aquaculture in India.
Together, these initiatives have contributed to the Aquaculture Formulary: National Standards for Indian Fish Health Management, published by ICAR-CIBA. The formulary is an important step towards a more systematic framework for the authorisation and responsible use of medicines in aquaculture.
India's aquatic animal disease surveillance network, including the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD), provides another important foundation. The programme supports early detection and reporting of aquatic animal diseases and has confirmed 15 emerging and exotic aquatic animal diseases in India for the first time.
Such surveillance systems can support AMR control when resistance monitoring and relevant environmental indicators are incorporated.
Yet aquaculture remains largely absent from many national AMR action plans, even where human, animal and environmental health are ostensibly addressed together.
This is a significant omission as antimicrobial resistance already poses a substantial public-health burden in the country. An estimate published in The Lancet in 2016 put annual neonatal deaths in India attributable to sepsis caused by bacteria resistant to first-line antibiotics at about 56,500. This was a modelled estimate, not a count of deaths recorded in 2019, and should not be presented as such.
The aquatic environment is an important interface between the farm, the river and the dinner table. As climate change increases the pressure on these systems, the case for bringing aquaculture into India's AMR strategy becomes harder to ignore.
Surveillance is essential, but it is not sufficient. Farm-level prevention must include routine monitoring for resistance genes, stronger biosecurity, better water-quality management, vaccination where effective, and evidence-based alternatives such as phytobiotics.
The challenge is to make these measures affordable and accessible. Many farmers rely on antibiotics because they are familiar, readily available and appear to offer an immediate response to disease. Asking them to change their practices without providing affordable diagnostics, veterinary support and practical alternatives is unlikely to work.
Stronger governance is equally important. Responsibilities for aquaculture, public health and environmental protection are divided among different departments and agencies. This fragmentation can slow implementation and leave gaps in surveillance, enforcement and accountability.
India needs a more coordinated approach that explicitly incorporates aquaculture into its national AMR framework.
There is also a compelling commercial argument. Antibiotic residues in shrimp consignments have led to rejections in overseas markets, damaging exporters and threatening confidence in Indian seafood. Government data for 2025-26 recorded seven Indian shrimp consignments rejected by the European Union and 12 by the US because of banned antibiotics. Enforcement concerns have also been concentrated in a relatively small number of states.
At the November 2026 review of NSPAAD, export agencies reportedly called for closer integration with the surveillance programme to protect market access. This is an important recognition that AMR is as much a trade concern as a health and environmental one.
In a warming world, antibiotics cannot be the first line of defence against every outbreak. The only way to keep up is prevention though climate-informed surveillance, better biosecurity, and the use of proven non-antibiotic tools.