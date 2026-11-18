When a dairy animal falls ill, the response is usually predictable. The farmer calls a veterinarian, medicines are prescribed and everyone hopes the animal recovers.
But how often do we ask whether the illness could have been prevented? Or whether the farmer understands the implications of antibiotic treatment for the milk produced by the animal?
These questions matter when every litre of milk represents a family's daily income.
This year’s World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week (WAAW 2026) highlights the need to prevent antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to promote sustainability and protect the health of people, animals and ecosystem through the World Health Organization’s “One Health” approach. It also offers an opportunity to question not just what we communicate to farmers, but how effectively we do so.
We count the training programmes conducted and farmers reached. But how often do we assess whether the advice addressed their concerns, changed their practices or improved their livelihoods? This is where our extension system needs its first correction.
Having worked in India's dairy ecosystem for several decades, I have often observed that extension programmes begin with predetermined agendas. Trainers identify problems, prepare presentations, propose solutions and invite farmers to learn.
The farmers whose problems these programmes are intended to address rarely have a say in deciding what needs to be discussed.
We count the training programmes conducted and farmers reached. But how often do we assess whether the advice addressed their concerns, changed their practices or improved their livelihoods? This is where our extension system needs its first correction.
The problem with extension is often not a lack of knowledge, but the assumption that we already know what farmers need to learn.
I recall a dairy development intervention in Rajasthan. Acting on inputs from our field team, we had organised a session on Azolla supplementation—a specially formulated feed with mineral mixtures to improve productivity and milk composition and ethnoveterinary practices.
The participants listened patiently. After nearly two hours, we sought their feedback, confident that we had addressed most of their concerns. Their responses were revealing. Some had already tried Azolla, but their animals had not readily accepted it. Others explained that low milk fat was not their principal concern; relatively low solids-not-fat (SNF) content was a bigger problem.
The most striking response came when we encouraged the women farmers to speak. Almost unanimously, they identified post-parturition prolapse as a major animal-health concern.
We had spent nearly two hours discussing solutions to problems, while overlooking an issue troubling the women who cared for the animals. The session might have taken an entirely different direction, had we begun with a simple question: "What is the biggest problem you face with your animals?"
The problem with extension is often not a lack of knowledge, but the assumption that we already know what farmers need to learn.
The success of communication should not be measured by whether the farmer understood the lecture, but by whether the veterinarian understood the farmer's problem.
A familiar situation in veterinary practice illustrates this disconnect. A small farmer was struggling with recurrent mastitis in his cow. Each time, the veterinarian prescribed treatment and advised better milking hygiene. The animal recovered, only for the infection to return.
During one visit, the veterinarian spent more time understanding the farmer's daily routine. The conversation revealed that the farmer used the same cloth to clean several animals, seeing nothing wrong with the practice. The cow also lay down immediately after milking, exposing its teats to potentially contaminated bedding.
Rather than delivering another lecture, the veterinarian discussed practical changes: using a separate, clean towel for each animal, practising appropriate teat disinfection and offering fresh feed after milking to encourage the cow to remain standing for about 30 minutes. What had previously been repetitive advice became a practical conversation about preventing another infection. This is the value of two-way communication.
The veterinarian brings scientific knowledge; the farmer explains his practices, constraints and circumstances. Together, they identify a workable solution. The success of communication should not be measured by whether the farmer understood the lecture, but by whether the veterinarian understood the farmer's problem.
Solutions must reflect local realities. A simple chart in local language, an individual animal-health record or a demonstration by a fellow farmer may be more useful than a technical presentation.
Besides, India's dairy ecosystem is too diverse for a single extension model to work everywhere. A household maintaining two buffaloes in Rajasthan, a woman managing three cows in Bihar and a commercial dairy farmer in Punjab face different constraints involving feed, water, veterinary access and financial capacity. Yet extension messages often remain remarkably similar.
The objectives of clean, safe and trustworthy milk must remain universal. The solutions, however, must reflect local realities. A simple chart in the local language, an individual animal-health record or a demonstration by a fellow farmer may be more useful than another technical presentation. The best extension intervention is one that farmers can understand, afford, adopt and sustain.
Clean bedding, hygienic milking, appropriate teat disinfection, adequate nutrition, vaccination and early diagnosis can reduce preventable infections and dependence on antibiotics.
Above all, every veterinary visit should be an opportunity to prevent disease, not merely treat it. Clean bedding, hygienic milking, appropriate teat disinfection, adequate nutrition, vaccination and early diagnosis can reduce preventable infections and dependence on antibiotics.
Scientifically validated ethnoveterinary practices also deserve consideration for appropriate conditions and under veterinary supervision. But traditional remedies must not substitute for necessary medical treatment. Homeopathy, which lacks reliable evidence of effectiveness for conditions such as bovine mastitis, should not be promoted as a proven alternative to antibiotics.
Veterinarians must select treatments according to clinical need and principles of responsible antimicrobial use. They must also explain the medicine-specific withdrawal periods clearly, ensuring that farmers understand when milk from treated animals can safely re-enter the food chain.
Effective communication, in this context, is not simply an awareness exercise. It is an instrument of AMR prevention.
Safe disposal arrangements and the possible use of appropriately managed waste-treatment systems deserve greater attention. Why should small farmers bear the entire economic burden of protecting public health?
It is easy for a regulator to recommend discarding milk containing unacceptable antibiotic residues or aflatoxins, or for a dairy to reject a contaminated tanker. But who compensates the farmer for the lost income?
A small farmer supplying 20 litres of milk a day could lose the equivalent of 80 litres of production during a four-day withdrawal period. That is a substantial loss for a household dependent on daily milk sales.
I recall an interesting intervention by a large dairy that introduced an incentive of ₹1 per litre for milk meeting its antibiotic-residue requirements. While the regular milk payment went to the farmer, the additional incentive was paid directly to the woman managing the animals.
For a household supplying 20 litres a day, this translated into an additional income of ₹600 a month. The incentive encouraged women to pay closer attention to preventive animal healthcare and the segregation of milk from animals undergoing treatment.
The lesson was important: a modest economic incentive could achieve what repeated lectures might not.
Milk during the withdrawal period must not enter the human food chain. Diverting it to calves, including male calves, or to piggeries is not a straightforward solution, given the potential risks of antimicrobial resistance.
Safe disposal arrangements and the possible use of appropriately managed waste-treatment systems deserve greater attention. Why should small farmers bear the entire economic burden of protecting public health?
Prevention reduces infections, antibiotic use and milk losses. We must make it economically worthwhile for farmers to practise it.
I propose a National Contaminant-Free Milk Mission, drawing inspiration from our national efforts against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis.
India needs to rethink how it measures the success of veterinary extension. The benchmarks should include fewer preventable infections, more responsible antibiotic use, better compliance with withdrawal periods, safer milk and improved farmer incomes — not merely the number of farmers trained.
I propose a National Contaminant-Free Milk Mission, drawing inspiration from our national efforts against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis.
Such a mission should integrate preventive animal healthcare, vernacular extension tools, affordable residue testing, financial incentives for compliant milk, safe disposal infrastructure and support for unavoidable losses incurred by farmers. It should address priority hazards, including antibiotic residues and aflatoxin M1, through scientifically defined safety targets.
Women, who shoulder much of the responsibility for animal care, must be central stakeholders in this effort.
WAAW 2026 offers an opportunity to move beyond awareness towards prevention that is practical, measurable and economically sustainable. Two years ago, my concern was how antibiotic residues could be prevented from entering India's milk supply. Today, I believe an important part of the answer lies in transforming the relationship between veterinary professionals and farmers.
Food safety cannot remain the farmer's responsibility alone when its benefits are shared by society. The effectiveness of veterinary extension should not be measured by how much we teach, but by how much farmers benefit. Perhaps the most important change is also the simplest: Let the farmer speak first.