When a dairy animal falls ill, the response is usually predictable. The farmer calls a veterinarian, medicines are prescribed and everyone hopes the animal recovers.

But how often do we ask whether the illness could have been prevented? Or whether the farmer understands the implications of antibiotic treatment for the milk produced by the animal?

These questions matter when every litre of milk represents a family's daily income.

This year’s World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week (WAAW 2026) highlights the need to prevent antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to promote sustainability and protect the health of people, animals and ecosystem through the World Health Organization’s “One Health” approach. It also offers an opportunity to question not just what we communicate to farmers, but how effectively we do so.