Reform policy and reward prevention

The first priority is to tighten controls on the over-the-counter sale of critically important veterinary antibiotics. Their use should require prescriptions from qualified veterinarians, backed by digital prescription records, traceability, training for pharmacists and veterinarians and enforcement against illegal or unlabelled formulations.

This is not about denying farmers access to treatment. It is about ensuring that antibiotics are used only when clinically necessary, and at the correct dose and for the prescribed duration.

Regulation alone, however, will not change farming practices. Farmers also need financial incentives that reward prevention rather than antibiotic-dependent production.

Uttar Pradesh's Nand Baba Dugdh Mission offers a potential starting point. Its schemes support indigenous cattle rearing and milk production. The Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana provides a 50 per cent subsidy for establishing a unit of 25 indigenous cattle, while the Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana supports a 10-cattle unit with a similar subsidy. The Mukhyamantri Swadeshi Gau Sanvardhan Yojana provides a 40 per cent subsidy for purchasing two indigenous cattle.

The schemes cover breeds including Sahiwal, Tharparkar, Hariana, Gir and Gangatiri. They could be redesigned as AMR-smart incentives by linking subsidies to vaccination, animal identification, farm biosecurity plans, veterinary consultations and documented antibiotic-use records. Such conditions would make disease prevention an explicit part of dairy-sector support.