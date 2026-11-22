Globally, it is estimated that about 70 per cent of all antibiotics are used in livestock farming. Most veterinary antibiotics are routinely added to the feed or the drinking water of groups of animals, often without any disease having been diagnosed in any of the animals.
Mass medication of animals has occurred ever since, in the early 1950s, it was discovered that giving chickens, pigs or cattle low doses of certain antibiotics over long periods of time made them grow faster.
But antibiotics are not just used as growth promoters. They are also used as routine preventative medication, to help stave off diseases which occur in the highly intensive, stressful and unhygienic conditions in which many animals are raised. Frequent treatment of groups of animals with antibiotics has, for decades, been a key management tool for enabling the growth of intensive livestock farming.
Unfortunately, this widespread use of antibiotics in livestock farming is contributing to the rise of antibiotic resistance in both human and veterinary medicine. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including Campylobacter, Salmonella, E. coli, enterococci, MRSA and Clostridioides difficile, can spread from farm animals to humans, causing infections that are difficult to treat.
In fight against the rise of antibiotic resistance and the overuse of antibiotics in farming, Europe is often seen as a global leader. As one of the first regions to industrialise large parts of its livestock farming, Europe became concerned about the spread of antibiotic resistance from farms to human medicine earlier than most other parts of the world.
Sweden was the first country to ban the use of antibiotics as growth promoters, in 1986, although Iceland is thought to be the only country that never permitted them at all. The EU caught up much later, finally banning the use of antibiotics for growth promotion in 2006.
However, ending growth promotion did not significantly reduce overall farm antibiotic use in many countries. Antibiotics were still permitted to be used routinely for mass medication, so long as a veterinary prescription was obtained, and many European countries simply replaced their growth-promoting use with increased use for disease prevention. This was not unexpected as the conditions in which the animals were kept had not changed significantly.
As a result, new strains of superbugs, often resistant to critically important antibiotics, continued to emerge in intensively farmed animals and to spread to humans.
With no new antibiotics on the horizon, and growing concern about the antibiotic-resistance crisis, Europe finally decided to act more decisively. After years of negotiations, new rules restricting farm antibiotic use finally came into force on January 28, 2022.
On paper, the new regulations are quite strong: purely preventative group treatments are now banned, although group treatments are permitted under certain conditions if there is a disease outbreak that risks spreading throughout the group.
All “routine” antibiotic use is prohibited and, crucially, the new regulations say that antibiotics may not be used “to compensate for poor hygiene, inadequate animal husbandry or lack of care or to compensate for poor farm management”. There is also a requirement to collect antibiotic-use data by farm-animal species.
These measures were discussed for years before they were agreed to in late 2018, and farmers were then given another three years to prepare for their implementation. This meant that many countries were able made significant cuts to their antibiotic use in advance of the legislation coming into force: between 2011 and 2022, European farm antibiotic use fell by 53 per cent, and levels of antibiotic resistance declined in countries where large reductions were made.
Unfortunately, Europe’s progress has now stalled. In 2023 and 2024, there were small increases in overall antibiotic use in European farm animals. Even worse is that, despite the new rules aimed at limiting the use of antibiotics for mass medication, 86 per cent of all European farm antibiotics are still used for group treatments. And despite the requirement to collect antibiotic-use data by species for cattle, pigs and poultry, less than a quarter of EU member states have collected full required data so far.
So why has more progress not been made? Why are antibiotics not primarily targeted at individual sick animals, instead of still being used as management tools?
Undoubtedly, it is primarily because little improvement has been made to husbandry standards and to animal health and welfare.
EU law says that antibiotics cannot be used to compensate for poor hygiene and inadequate husbandry, but there is little evidence this is being applied properly. Antibiotics are still being used to control respiratory and intestinal diseases which occur frequently when animals are kept permanently indoors, in unhygienic conditions.
Other farming practices known to result in worse animal health are also permitted. This includes early weaning of piglets, routine tail docking of piglets, use of farrowing crates, use of very fast-growing breeds of chickens, and inappropriate diets.
We know it does not have to be like this.
In Finland, Sweden, Iceland and Norway, most antibiotics are used predominantly to treat individual animals, rather than groups, reflecting higher standards of animal husbandry in these countries. As a result, they have much lower overall antibiotic use, and less antibiotic resistance.
In the Netherlands, over half the chicken industry now uses slower-growing birds, and antibiotic use in these birds is about eight times lower than what it is for fast-growing breeds. Organic farming and other systems where animals are kept more extensively also rely far less on using antibiotics. These practices need to be adopted more widely.
Europe certainly has taken some commendable actions to try and end the misuse of antibiotics in farming. But unless it is willing to tackle the poor conditions in which so many animals are still kept and to phase out farming practices known to promote disease, precious antibiotics will continue to be squandered just to produce cheaper meat.
The evidence is clear: to protect human health and the future of antibiotics, a shift to healthier farming with higher animal-welfare standards is needed.