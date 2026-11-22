Globally, it is estimated that about 70 per cent of all antibiotics are used in livestock farming. Most veterinary antibiotics are routinely added to the feed or the drinking water of groups of animals, often without any disease having been diagnosed in any of the animals.

Mass medication of animals has occurred ever since, in the early 1950s, it was discovered that giving chickens, pigs or cattle low doses of certain antibiotics over long periods of time made them grow faster.

But antibiotics are not just used as growth promoters. They are also used as routine preventative medication, to help stave off diseases which occur in the highly intensive, stressful and unhygienic conditions in which many animals are raised. Frequent treatment of groups of animals with antibiotics has, for decades, been a key management tool for enabling the growth of intensive livestock farming.

Unfortunately, this widespread use of antibiotics in livestock farming is contributing to the rise of antibiotic resistance in both human and veterinary medicine. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including Campylobacter, Salmonella, E. coli, enterococci, MRSA and Clostridioides difficile, can spread from farm animals to humans, causing infections that are difficult to treat.