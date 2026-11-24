When we talk about antimicrobial resistance (AMR), we mostly talk about people. We talk about prescriptions written without culture reports, antibiotics bought over the counter and hospital wards where even last-resort drugs are failing.

These concerns are justified. Bacterial AMR was associated with an estimated 4.95 million deaths in 2019. At the United Nations General Assembly in 2024, world leaders committed to reducing this toll by 10 per cent annually by 2030.

But AMR cannot be tackled by focusing only on the antibiotics people consume. Resistance pays no heed to the boundaries of healthcare. Antibiotics, resistant bacteria and resistance genes move through animals, food, water, soil and wastewater. The next frontier in AMR prevention lies beyond the patient: on farms, in aquaculture ponds and pharmaceutical factories, and in drains and rivers.