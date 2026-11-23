Antibiotics are fast losing their power against bacterial infections. If this continues, the world risks returning to the pre-antibiotic era, when a simple wound could prove fatal and many surgical procedures were too dangerous to attempt.
Even expensive drugs once relied upon to save lives in hospitals are beginning to fail. As antibiotics are used in humans, animals, fish and plants, their diminishing effectiveness poses a growing threat to life on the planet.
The crisis is deepening as large pharmaceutical companies have all but abandoned antibiotic research and development. New antibiotics are not only difficult to develop but are also unlikely to generate the returns promised by drugs for cancer, diabetes and other chronic conditions.
Even when a new antibiotic makes it to market, its effectiveness may be short-lived. Bacteria evolve genetic changes that help them survive repeated exposure to the drugs designed to kill them. This phenomenon, known as antibacterial resistance, is stripping antibiotics of their once-miraculous power. It is a cruel twist for drugs once hailed as “magic bullets”.
Such genetic adaptation is not confined to bacteria. Viruses, fungi and protozoa can also develop resistance to the drugs used against them. Collectively, these phenomena are known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), of which antibacterial resistance is a major concern.
AMR was long described as a silent pandemic because its toll in deaths and economic losses remained largely unrecognised. But as our understanding of its consequences improves, AMR is no longer silent. Without decisive action, its impact could become deafening in the years ahead.
The cycle driving AMR is straightforward: greater antibiotic use breeds greater resistance, which in turn increases the need for effective antibiotics. There is, therefore, a compelling case for conserving the antibiotics we still have. They are a public good and a critical resource for human and animal health.
The challenge is to reduce their use in food-animal production, particularly in intensive farming systems, where crowded conditions and the risk of disease often encourage routine antibiotic use.
The answer lies in preventing diseases from occurring and spreading on farms, rather than relying on routine doses of cheap antibiotics as an easy substitute for good husbandry. Such use offers the illusion of prevention.
At the Centre for Science and Environment, a research and advocacy organisation in Delhi, we have been advocating a shift towards what we call “real prevention”. The 2024 Political Declaration on AMR at the UN General Assembly also emphasised the need to strengthen prevention across agri-food systems.
Real prevention requires enforcing robust biosecurity and sound farm-management practices, while ensuring the quality of water, feed, seed and probiotics. These measures can reduce stress, strengthen immunity and prevent pathogens from entering and spreading across farms. It also means effective vaccination to prevent infections, alongside the judicious use of alternatives to antibiotics, including traditional medicines and bacteriophages.
The ethnoveterinary practices championed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to prevent and control mastitis in dairy cattle offer an encouraging example of how alternatives can reduce dependence on antibiotics. They can also lower treatment costs, improve milk safety and protect farmers' incomes. Similar preventive interventions need to be taken to scale.
Such measures can, to some extent, reverse the damage associated with intensification: high stocking densities, breeds selected primarily for productivity, and dependence on chemicals and antibiotics that sustain industrial farming systems.
Another way to conserve antibiotics is to produce more animal-source food through extensive farming systems. Promoting backyard poultry, for instance, and using hardy, disease-resistant native or improved breeds can reduce dependence on intensive production while strengthening local nutrition and livelihoods.
India's dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors are no strangers to preventive approaches. Indian scientists understand their importance, and the farming community is aware of them to some extent. Yet adoption remains limited and uneven. It depends on several factors, including awareness, veterinary extension services, access to diagnosis and testing, and the design of subsidies and incentives.
Smallholders still account for a substantial share of animal-food production, even as intensification gathers pace across the dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors.
The time for mid-course correction is now. India's food systems need not first become fully industrialised and dependent on chemicals, only to spend decades repairing the damage. The experience of the Green Revolution in agriculture offers a cautionary lesson.
The stakes are high and the challenge considerable. India has some of the world's largest dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors. Even modest changes will require considerable effort. But their potential benefits will be equally substantial.
Our animal-food systems must therefore reinvent themselves to grow sustainably. Reducing antibiotic use by mainstreaming prevention offers a logical route to change, with benefits extending well beyond individual farms and sectors. It provides a pathway to sustainability across agri-food systems, with gains in productivity, farmers' incomes, economic growth and trade.
Preventing intensive poultry farms from becoming breeding grounds for viral and bacterial pathogens, for example, would reduce the risks of zoonotic transmission, food-borne illnesses and AMR. Safer animal-source food would improve nutrition and public health, while helping producers access markets in countries with stringent limits on antibiotic residues and rules governing antimicrobial use in livestock.
Better farming practices could also reduce environmental pollution and greenhouse-gas emissions associated with intensive production. Agro-biodiversity, too, would benefit. Above all, we would conserve antibiotics for future generations.