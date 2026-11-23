Antibiotics are fast losing their power against bacterial infections. If this continues, the world risks returning to the pre-antibiotic era, when a simple wound could prove fatal and many surgical procedures were too dangerous to attempt.

Even expensive drugs once relied upon to save lives in hospitals are beginning to fail. As antibiotics are used in humans, animals, fish and plants, their diminishing effectiveness poses a growing threat to life on the planet.

The crisis is deepening as large pharmaceutical companies have all but abandoned antibiotic research and development. New antibiotics are not only difficult to develop but are also unlikely to generate the returns promised by drugs for cancer, diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Even when a new antibiotic makes it to market, its effectiveness may be short-lived. Bacteria evolve genetic changes that help them survive repeated exposure to the drugs designed to kill them. This phenomenon, known as antibacterial resistance, is stripping antibiotics of their once-miraculous power. It is a cruel twist for drugs once hailed as “magic bullets”.

Such genetic adaptation is not confined to bacteria. Viruses, fungi and protozoa can also develop resistance to the drugs used against them. Collectively, these phenomena are known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), of which antibacterial resistance is a major concern.

AMR was long described as a silent pandemic because its toll in deaths and economic losses remained largely unrecognised. But as our understanding of its consequences improves, AMR is no longer silent. Without decisive action, its impact could become deafening in the years ahead.