Antimicrobial resistance is shaped by everyday decisions. A parent treats a child’s fever with leftover antibiotics. A farmer buys medicines from an agro-vet without a prescription. A trader discards packaging and waste into a drain that feeds a shared water source.
Such actions take place far from hospitals and the rooms where national action plans are drafted. Yet they can drive antimicrobial resistance just as surely as inappropriate prescriptions in a hopsital ward.
The burden falls most heavily on low- and middle-income countries. Kenya, like many of its peers, has a National Action Plan on AMR covering governance, awareness, surveillance, infection prevention, responsible use of antimicrobials and investment. This framework is necessary, but it is not enough.
Hospital-based antimicrobial stewardship and national policies rarely reach the people making the daily decisions that determine whether antibiotics remain effective or lose their power. The gap is therefore not merely technical. It is practical and social.
Prevention-led, community-level One Health approach seeks to reduce the need for antibiotics before resistance can spread. Better sanitation and hygiene reduce the burden of infection. Safe disposal of unused medicines, alongside proper management of waste from markets and households, limits the release of pharmaceutical residues and resistance genes into water and soil. Responsible antimicrobial use in people and livestock slows the selection pressure.
These measures belong together. The same community that improves market hygiene can learn when antibiotics are unnecessary, and how to dispose of unused medicines. Treating the environment as an equal part of One Health equation, rather than an afterthought, is essential to making prevention sustainable.
That is the thinking behind the One Health AMR Community Initiative-Kenya (OHAC-K) — a volunteer-driven, youth-led initiative. It trains multidisciplinary advocates and works one community at a time.
Its approach follows a deliberate sequence. First comes training in AMR and One Health. This is followed by individual mentorship on community outreach, tailored to different age groups, including children, working professionals and older people, and informed by the connections between human, animal and environmental health.
The third stage is a structured community engagement cycle. The same survey is conducted before and after training to assess changes in knowledge and practice. Local community stewards are identified and supported to ensure that activities continue after the project team leaves. The process also produces a Community White Paper, documenting findings and feeding evidence back to county authorities and partners.
The initiative does not enter the field until the mentorship deliverables have been completed and approved. Expansion will follow only after the model has been tested and evaluated in its first community.
The first community pilot is planned in a market setting in Kisii County. Markets bring together food handling, waste disposal, water use and the sale of medicines for people and animals. They therefore offer a natural setting to connect hygiene, safe disposal and responsible antimicrobial use.
Ethical review, informed consent and safeguarding are integral to the programme's design. What the initiative offers at this stage is a defined and measurable method: establish a baseline, train the community, measure again and leave local capacity behind.
This emphasis on continuity matters. Community engagement cannot depend indefinitely on external projects or visiting teams. Sustainability requires local ownership, including community stewards who understand the messages and can pass them on to others.
Openly sharing tools and findings will allow other communities to adapt the approach without starting from scratch. Partnerships with county governments can connect grassroots action to existing health, agriculture and environmental services.
Financing must also be realistic. A volunteer-led initiative needs modest but dependable support for training, surveys, transport and documentation. A model designed to be lean and replicable is more likely to endure than one dependent on expensive, project-heavy interventions.
So, what would help at national and partner levels? First, fund community-level prevention and sanitation as part of the AMR response, rather than directing resources predominantly towards laboratories and hospitals.
Second, bring pharmacies, agro-vets and community health workers into the implementation of the national action plan. They are often the first point of contact for people seeking medicines and advice and should have clear responsibilities and practical tools to promote responsible use.
Third, require baseline assessments and follow-up measurements from community programmes that claim to change behaviour. Public investment should be linked to evidence of what works.
Fourth, invest in young people as community stewards. This means providing rigorous training, mentorship and measurable responsibilities, rather than limiting youth participation to occasional awareness campaigns. Young people bring energy and the trust of their peers. Given the right preparation and accountability, they can help bridge the gap between national policy and everyday practice.
None of this replaces surveillance, regulation or facility-based antimicrobial stewardship. These remain indispensable pillars of the AMR response. The argument is that they must be complemented by sustained changes in community behaviour.
Without such changes, prevention remains incomplete and sustainability fragile.
As the world marks World AMR Awareness Week 2026 under the theme of prevention for sustainability and One Health, the Global South needs practical models that connect national policy to the places where antimicrobials are used every day.