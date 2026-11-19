Taking the fight against AMR beyond hospitals

Prevention-led, community-level One Health approach seeks to reduce the need for antibiotics before resistance can spread. Better sanitation and hygiene reduce the burden of infection. Safe disposal of unused medicines, alongside proper management of waste from markets and households, limits the release of pharmaceutical residues and resistance genes into water and soil. Responsible antimicrobial use in people and livestock slows the selection pressure.

These measures belong together. The same community that improves market hygiene can learn when antibiotics are unnecessary, and how to dispose of unused medicines. Treating the environment as an equal part of One Health equation, rather than an afterthought, is essential to making prevention sustainable.

That is the thinking behind the One Health AMR Community Initiative-Kenya (OHAC-K) — a volunteer-driven, youth-led initiative. It trains multidisciplinary advocates and works one community at a time.

Its approach follows a deliberate sequence. First comes training in AMR and One Health. This is followed by individual mentorship on community outreach, tailored to different age groups, including children, working professionals and older people, and informed by the connections between human, animal and environmental health.

The third stage is a structured community engagement cycle. The same survey is conducted before and after training to assess changes in knowledge and practice. Local community stewards are identified and supported to ensure that activities continue after the project team leaves. The process also produces a Community White Paper, documenting findings and feeding evidence back to county authorities and partners.

The initiative does not enter the field until the mentorship deliverables have been completed and approved. Expansion will follow only after the model has been tested and evaluated in its first community.