"Prevention is better than cure." We have always heard this since childhood. It remains one of the most important public health messages across the world.
During the COVID 19 pandemic, when the world was brought to its knees by a virus, our best defenses were simple: wear masks, sanitise our hands and maintain social distancing. These prevention measures seemed burdensome at the time. Today, they sound like common sense.
The lesson is clear: investing in prevention pays dividends.
The same principle applies to food production. Preventing the occurrence of disease in poultry, dairy and fish farms reduces the need for antibiotics.
This matters because the excessive use of antibiotics is making them ineffective. The bugs that they are required to treat are increasingly resistant to the medicine.
This silent pandemic, known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), is already claiming lives. We must reduce the use of antibiotics, so that these are “conserved” for critical use. That means reducing their use in farmed animals as well.
The principle rests on three basic pillars:
Do not allow use of antibiotics reserved for humans — critically important for human medicine — in animals or agriculture.
Restrict the use of antibiotics to therapeutic purposes — when the animal is sick and needs medication — rather than administering these medicines to prevent it.
Change farming practices so that disease is prevented in the first place. This requires investment in better hygiene, lower stocking densities and improved, resilient breeds.
The problem is particularly acute in intensive production systems, where large numbers of chicken or fish are reared at high densities. Unlike many native breeds, industrial varieties are selected primarily for productivity. These industrial varieties lack resilience to handle high temperature, stress due to confined conditions and immunity against infections.
The result is more disease and faster transmission, leaving farms dependent on antibiotics.
These antibiotics are meant to treat a bacterial infection and save human and animal lives. They should not become an easy substitute for essentials like clean water, sanitation and sound farm management.
I am referring to “real” prevention that is not based on antibiotics. It means implementing biosecurity, farm management, quality feed and nutrition, antibiotic alternatives, rearing resilient breeds, vaccination and waste management.
My colleagues at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) call these as “prevention-pillars” in our latest reports on freshwater aquaculture and poultry sectors in India. These reports examine gaps in policy and practice across these prevention pillars and recommend ways to mainstream prevention in both sectors in India.
Take freshwater aquaculture. Our report recommends improving water quality through a national-level “pond health” card scheme, expanding access to quality fish seed, supporting technology-based feed management solutions, scaling up resilient breeds.
In poultry, the report makes the case for strengthening rural and backyard production, led by native and improved breeds. Alongside reforms to intensive farming systems, this would reduce dependence on large-scale industrial systems and promote decentralised food production that is sustainable.
This will also go a long way in improving nutrition, livelihood and biodiversity at the local level.
Then there are asks common for both sectors. For example, implementation of biosecurity and farm management practices; regulating quality of feed, feed additives and antibiotic alternatives; effective vaccination; and improving disease diagnostic support.
The reports also document quite a few best practices from the ground. They demonstrate that prevention is not merely possible; it can be profitable. There is a strong business case for scaling it up.
One particularly promising example comes from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Its ethnoveterinary practices has used traditional and herbal preparations to control mastitis and a few other conditions in more than 1 million cattle, with success rate exceeding 80 per. Many of these preparations can be made by farmers themselves.
Working with milk unions, NDDB has demonstrated huge success in reducing antibiotic use and treatment expenses while producing safe milk and safeguarding farmers’ income. We need similar large-scale preventive interventions.
I want to acknowledge that none of these preventive measures are new. Our scientists know their importance. Farmers also understand their value very well. The problem is that adoption on the ground remains uneven and sporadic. To change this, prevention must be supported through policies, systems, incentives and awareness.
Many years ago, when we started advocating globally for prevention in agri-food systems, the response was lukewarm. I am happy that things are beginning to change now. The 2024 Political Declaration on AMR, endorsed by member states, recognises the need to invest in prevention.
A clear roadmap for putting that commitment into practice is, however, missing.
Our new reports have deconstructed the prevention pillars brick by brick in the Indian context and I hope these can be used across the countries of the South.
Clearly, prevention is the only option to grow food sustainably. Prevention is better than antibiotics. And we need to invest where it really matters. Change the way we do things so that our future — in this case the future of magic pill medicines — are conserved.