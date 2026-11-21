"Prevention is better than cure." We have always heard this since childhood. It remains one of the most important public health messages across the world.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, when the world was brought to its knees by a virus, our best defenses were simple: wear masks, sanitise our hands and maintain social distancing. These prevention measures seemed burdensome at the time. Today, they sound like common sense.

The lesson is clear: investing in prevention pays dividends.

The same principle applies to food production. Preventing the occurrence of disease in poultry, dairy and fish farms reduces the need for antibiotics.

This matters because the excessive use of antibiotics is making them ineffective. The bugs that they are required to treat are increasingly resistant to the medicine.

This silent pandemic, known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), is already claiming lives. We must reduce the use of antibiotics, so that these are “conserved” for critical use. That means reducing their use in farmed animals as well.