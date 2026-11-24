Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is often described as a silent pandemic. But its consequences are far from silent for patients whose infections no longer respond to treatment, for families facing longer hospital stays and higher costs, and for health systems struggling to deliver safe and effective care amid reduced antibiotic sensitivity.
AMR also threatens food security, animal health, livelihoods and environmental sustainability. Preventing it is therefore not only a medical necessity; it is a foundation for sustainable development and a functioning One Health approach, which recognises that the health of people is closely connected to the health of animals and our shared environment.
AMR emerges and spreads where infections are common, prevention is weak and antimicrobials are used unnecessarily or inappropriately. These conditions cut across people, animals, plants, food systems and the environment. They cannot be addressed by the health sector alone. A sustainable response requires coordinated action across government and society: better infection prevention and control, access to clean water and sanitation, vaccination, reliable diagnostics, responsible use of antibiotics, sound regulation, surveillance and accountable financing.
The scale of the challenge is stark. In the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region, 2023 surveillance data show that antibiotic consumption was among the highest of all regions while also reporting some of the highest levels of resistance globally among major bacterial pathogens.
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus in bloodstream infections was estimated at 50.3 per cent, almost twice the global estimate. Resistance of Acinetobacter species to imipenem was 66.5 per cent, the highest reported among WHO regions. In urinary tract infections, more than half of E coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae infections were estimated to be resistant to third-generation cephalosporins.
These figures are not merely statistics. They represent infections that are harder and more expensive to treat, as well as a growing threat to routine surgery, cancer treatment, maternal and neonatal care, and intensive care.
The evidence also exposes a fundamental inequity. Countries with the greatest AMR burden often have the weakest diagnostic and surveillance capacity. Without reliable laboratories, antimicrobial susceptibility testing and quality-assured data, clinicians may have little choice but to prescribe broad-spectrum antibiotics empirically. This can further select for resistance.
The answer is not to restrict access to antibiotics for people who need them. It is to ensure equitable access to quality-assured diagnostics and to the right antibiotic, at the right time, for the right patient, while preventing avoidable infections in the first place.
Prevention-led action is at the centre of sustainable antibiotic use. In human health, this means effective infection prevention and control in hospitals and primary care; safe water, sanitation and hygiene; vaccination; and stronger community awareness. It also means antimicrobial stewardship programmes that support health workers to use antibiotics appropriately, backed by updated treatment guidelines and dependable laboratory services.
In animal health and food systems, prevention requires improved husbandry, hygiene, biosecurity, vaccination, animal-health services and responsible use of antimicrobials.
The environment must be treated as an integral part of the AMR response, not an afterthought. This requires action to limit contamination from healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturing, farms and waste streams.
Such interventions reduce disease incidence and, with it, dependence on antibiotics. This is the practical meaning of One Health: recognising that human, animal, plant and environmental health are interconnected—and shaping policy accordingly.
Technical guidance alone will not deliver change at the scale required. Many countries have developed national action plans on AMR, but implementation remains uneven, underfinanced and insufficiently coordinated across sectors. The gap is often not a lack of recognition of the threat; it is the absence of durable political mechanisms to turn commitments into laws, budget allocations, oversight and measurable results.
This is where parliamentarians have a unique role.
Parliaments can enact and strengthen legislation on antimicrobial use, prescription-only access for antibiotics with higher risk for resistance, pharmaceutical quality, infection prevention, waste management and food systems. They can scrutinise whether national AMR action plans are being implemented and whether ministries are collaborating across health, agriculture, livestock, environment, finance and education. Most importantly, they approve budgets. Sustainable domestic financing is essential if AMR programmes are to move beyond time-limited projects and become embedded in national systems.
On December 8, 2026, on the sidelines of the 5th High-Level Ministerial Conference on AMR in Abuja, Nigeria, WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office and ReAct Africa will launch a practical guide on establishing and operationalising parliamentary alliances for AMR.
The guide draws on lessons from countries that have used parliamentary caucuses and alliances have helped sustain political attention, build cross-party support and advance action on health priorities.
From political promises to lasting accountability
The Abuja event is not simply about creating another platform. It is about helping parliamentarians translate high-level commitments into national action.
Parliamentary alliances can bring together members from health, finance, agriculture, environment and other relevant committees. They can foster dialogue with communities, civil society, researchers and professional associations. They can ask the questions that matter: Are infection prevention and water, sanitation and hygiene adequately funded? Are laboratories able to provide quality-assured results? Are antibiotics appropriately regulated and available to those who need them? Are animal-health and environmental sectors part of national planning and accountability arrangements?
The urgency is clear, but so is the opportunity. Countries can prevent the spread of AMR by investing in resilient health systems and sustainable One Health solutions rather than relying on antibiotics as the default response to preventable infections. This requires political leadership that sees AMR not as a narrow technical issue, but as a challenge of development, equity, governance and intergenerational responsibility.
Preventing AMR is an investment in healthier people, safer food systems, protected livelihoods and a more sustainable future. Parliamentary leadership can help ensure that this investment is made—and that commitments become accountable action.