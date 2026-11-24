Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is often described as a silent pandemic. But its consequences are far from silent for patients whose infections no longer respond to treatment, for families facing longer hospital stays and higher costs, and for health systems struggling to deliver safe and effective care amid reduced antibiotic sensitivity.

AMR also threatens food security, animal health, livelihoods and environmental sustainability. Preventing it is therefore not only a medical necessity; it is a foundation for sustainable development and a functioning One Health approach, which recognises that the health of people is closely connected to the health of animals and our shared environment.

AMR emerges and spreads where infections are common, prevention is weak and antimicrobials are used unnecessarily or inappropriately. These conditions cut across people, animals, plants, food systems and the environment. They cannot be addressed by the health sector alone. A sustainable response requires coordinated action across government and society: better infection prevention and control, access to clean water and sanitation, vaccination, reliable diagnostics, responsible use of antibiotics, sound regulation, surveillance and accountable financing.