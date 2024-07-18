Ancient viruses embedded in our DNA may be trigger for cancers, study suggests

A study has shed light on a potential link between ancient viruses and cancer development. Researchers discovered that a specific lineage of viruses, embedded in human DNA, might be reactivated with age, contributing to various cancers.

When ancient viruses that infiltrated and eventually embedded themselves into human DNA are reactivated, they are likely to contribute to a variety of cancers, including lung and colon cancers, according to the study published in journal Science Advances .

These viruses, known as endogenous retroviruses, infected our primate ancestors 30 million years ago. Over time, they became integrated into our genetic makeup and now constitute roughly 8 per cent of the human genome.