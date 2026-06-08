Andaman and Nicobar Islands record India’s lowest fertility rate in NFHS-6

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have the lowest fertility rate in India, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 recently released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Union Territory has a total fertility rate (TFR), of less than half the replacement rate, indicating a significant population decline.

NFHS-6 shows India’s total fertility rate remaining the same as in NFHS-5, conducted in 2019-20, but several states and Union Territories have seen a significant decline. A TFR below 2.1 indicates a decline in population over time. A TFR of 2.1 is known as the replacement rate.

Although India’s TFR is already lower than this, Andaman and Nicobar is the only Union Territory with a TFR below one. It is the lowest TFR in the country.

According to NFHS-6 data, the TFR in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is 0.9, a decline of 0.4 points compared with NFHS-5. In NFHS-4, conducted in 2015-16, the TFR for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was 1.4.

The continued decline in the Union Territory’s TFR indicates a significant population decline. The fall in fertility rates has also resulted in a decline in the population aged five to 15.

The share of children under five, which was 5.3 per cent in NFHS-5, has fallen to 3.7 per cent in NFHS-6. Similarly, the share of children under 15 has declined from 20.8 per cent to 17.5 per cent. On the other hand, the population aged 60 and above has increased from 11 per cent to 12.6 per cent.

This clearly means that the share of elderly people in the total population is increasing, while the share of children is declining. It also suggests that interest in having children has decreased significantly.