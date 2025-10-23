Artificial intelligence in healthcare is moving beyond treatment to prevention

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have gained momentum in recent years, driving significant changes in traditional lifestyles. Advancements in AI have greatly influenced social change and innovation in public health. The technology played a key role during the COVID-19 outbreak, helping to speed up virus diagnosis, detect clusters of cases, monitor people’s movement, predict and track potential future patients, and more.

Due to the unprecedented global health emergency, public healthcare is being discussed today more than ever. Technology is seen as the driving force behind improvements and has successfully transformed various aspects of human life.

It is anticipated that technologies such as AI, machine learning, natural language processing, deep learning and generative AI can be utilised to transcribe patient interactions, analyse vast amounts of unstructured data, and prepare medical reports. They can provide opportunities for the public health system to enhance existing healthcare services and offer highly accessible options at reduced costs.

Artificial intelligence can dramatically influence healthcare. It can reduce operating costs and help existing systems scale by improving the operations of healthcare facilities. One estimate from McKinsey predicts that big data could save medicine and pharma up to $100 billion annually across the United States healthcare system, by optimising innovation, improving the efficiency of research and clinical trials, and developing more individualised approaches through tools for physicians, consumers, insurers, and regulators.

The true impact will be in patient care — giving providers better and more personalised access to information across medical facilities to help inform patient care will be life-changing.