Avian influenza affects humans gastrointestinal tract causing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting

Avian Influenza A affects gastrointestinal (GI) tract of mammals including humans, showed a new report from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United States.

The report published is in the context of widespread Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreaks witnessed in dairy and poultry farms across United States and other parts of the world.

Between January 1 and August 4, 2025, 26 human infections with avian influenza A (H5N1) viruses (H5 bird flu) have been detected globally, of which 23 were identified in seven countries outside of the US, including 11 infections that resulted in death, the CDC noted.

H5N1 infections have also been found among domestic and wild animals in captivity.