Beyond the doctor’s visit: Geography of maternal healthcare in India

In many areas, access to quality antenatal care (Q-ANC) still depends as much on geography as on the health system itself. The study identifies 156 districts as hotspot regions, indicating significantly higher Q-ANC utilisation surrounded by districts with similarly high levels. These clusters are predominantly in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, with coverage exceeding 85 per cent in most districts. In contrast, 88 districts are identified as cold spot regions, representing areas with persistently low Q-ANC utilisation surrounded by similarly low-performing dis-tricts. These cold spots are primarily in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, with smaller pockets observed in Meghalaya, Mizoram, and western Uttar Pradesh (see ‘Regional variations’).

The study also finds huge variation within states …