Can mindfulness really beat loneliness?

Feeling lonely can be a real downer. But there is a technique to combat it that not only improves your mood but can also rewire your brain for the better.

Similar to regular exercise, regular mindfulness practices have been shown to change how your brain works and also promote learning and memory.

These effects are due to neuroplasticity — or the brain's ability to wire and rewire itself as regular mental or physical training forms new connections and strengthens the signals between neurons.

These brain changes were observed in people who meditated for at least one hour a day, at least five days a week over the course of a year.

Research suggests that the benefits of mindfulness-based interventions can be sustained for years.

Studies following participants for three to four years found they continued to experience less mental distress, increased mindfulness and coping skills and even slower breathing rates — all linked to better overall health.

Types of mindfulness-based interventions

Two types of mindfulness-based interventions showed promising results in improving loneliness for people without existing mental health problems.

Both types of mindfulness-based interventions, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and Cognitively-Based Compassion Training, typically consist of at least eight weeks of training.

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction has been used in clinical settings since 1979 to help reduce chronic pain. It trains participants to increase their focus on the present moment, through a series of exercises including yoga, deep breathing, meditation, body awareness and emotional awareness.

Cognitively-Based Compassion Training focuses on developing compassion for oneself and others.

Mindfulness and loneliness

Research suggests a connection between increased mindfulness and lower levels of loneliness in both adolescents and older adults.

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction cultivates the ability to observe mental events with a sense of detachment and increased awareness of yourself in relation to others and to the world.

This helps participants to experience their emotions, behaviours and physical sensations from a more objective viewpoint and allows them to focus on their current thoughts and feelings rather than getting caught up in thoughts about the past or future. It also helps them think about the reasons why they are feeling certain emotions and how their bodies and minds react in either a non-judgemental or objective manner.

Through regular practice, this should lead to improvements in their attitudes and behaviour, with an emphasis on greater self-regulation and self-responsibility.

Cognitively-Based Compassion Training creates strong feelings of positive connection with other people through practising compassion.

It tackles loneliness by building strong, positive connections with others, encouraging participants to practise kindness towards themselves and those around them.

Despite the different techniques, mindfulness helps more generally in dealing with life challenges because it cultivates acceptance of one's situation, clarity in knowing one's intrinsic or deeper goals, accepting one's uncomfortable emotions and reducing mental loops of rumination or worry.

Mindfulness in Malaysia

Organisations such as Malaysia Mindfulness Association and MindfulGym are actively promoting mindfulness in workplaces, including healthcare and corporate settings.

The Malaysian Mental Health Association also recognises mindfulness as a valuable tool for improving wellbeing and self-care.

Mindfulness is known to promote psychological wellbeing in line with Positive Youth Development programmes which focus on the development of youth in Malaysia.

In Malaysia's diverse society, promoting and teaching mindfulness presents a challenge. Finding a balance between secular and non-secular approaches is crucial, given the deep connection between mindfulness and various religions and cultures.

While initial findings are promising, more research and bigger studies are needed to better understand the beneficial effect mindfulness practices can have on feelings of loneliness.

But it's clear that mindfulness can be a powerful tool for cultivating self-awareness, fostering compassion and ultimately, building stronger connections with others.

Dr Siew Li Teoh is a lecturer at the School of Pharmacy, Monash University Malaysia and a registered pharmacist. She uses research and economic analysis to promote better mental health, maternal and child health, palliative care and mindfulness interventions.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.