Can vitamin D supplements really slow ageing, as a recent study suggests?

Vitamin D, known for its role in bone health, may also slow ageing by protecting telomeres, according to a study from Augusta University.
Participants taking 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily showed preserved telomere length, hinting at a protective effect against diseases like cancer and heart disease.
Despite these promising findings, experts advise against high doses without further evidence.
Vitamin D supplements could help protect the caps on our chromosomes that slow ageing, sparking hopes the sunshine vitamin might keep us healthier for longer, a suggests.
The researchers discovered that taking 2,000 IU (international units, a standard measure for vitamins) of vitamin D daily helped maintain telomeres — the tiny structures that act like plastic caps on shoelaces, protecting our DNA from damage every time cells divide.
sit at the end of each of our 46 chromosomes, shortening every time a cell copies itself. When they become too short, cells can no longer divide and eventually die.
Scientists have linked shorter telomeres to some of our most feared diseases of ageing, including , and . , chronic and all appear to speed up telomere shortening, while in the body also take their toll.
Beyond strong bones
It is well known that vitamin D is essential for , helping our bodies absorb calcium. Children, teenagers and people with darker skin or limited sun exposure particularly need adequate levels to .
But vitamin D also powers our . A found that vitamin D supplements can cut respiratory infections, especially in people who are deficient.
Early research even suggests it might help prevent autoimmune diseases like , and , though more trials are needed.
Since , vitamin D’s anti-inflammatory effects could explain its protective role.
In this recent study, from Augusta University in the US, the researchers followed 1,031 people with an average age of 65 for five years, measuring their telomeres at the start, after two years, and after four years. Half took 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily, while the other half received a placebo.
The results showed that telomeres were preserved by 140 base pairs in the vitamin D group, compared with a placebo. To put this in context, found that telomeres naturally shorten by about 460 base pairs over a decade, suggesting vitamin D’s protective effect could be genuinely meaningful.
This isn’t the first promising finding. have reported similar benefits, while the — rich in — has also been linked to longer telomeres.
Telomeres explained.
The catch
But there are some important points to note. Some researchers warn that might actually increase , suggesting there’s a sweet spot we don’t yet understand.
There’s also no agreement on the right dose. The Augusta researchers used 2,000 IU daily — much higher than the current recommended intake of for under-70s and 800 IU for older adults. Yet other research suggests just might help prevent colds.
Experts say the probably depends on individual factors, including existing vitamin D levels, overall nutrition and how the vitamin interacts with other nutrients.
Although these findings are exciting, it’s too early to start popping high-dose vitamin D in the hope of slowing ageing. The strongest evidence for healthy ageing still points to the basics: a balanced diet, regular exercise, quality sleep, not smoking and managing stress, all of which naturally support telomere health.
However, if you’re deficient in vitamin D or at risk of poor bone health, supplements remain a sensible choice backed by decades of research. As scientists continue unravelling the mysteries of ageing, vitamin D’s role in keeping our cellular clocks ticking may prove to be just one piece of a much larger puzzle.
