Cancer’s unequal burden

Unequal access to diagnosis is a key determinant for this contrast. Nearly 47 per cent of the world’s population has little or no access to basic diagnostic services like pathology and imaging. In sub-Saharan Africa, there is approximately one pathologist for every one million people, 50 times lower than in high-income countries. Access to cancer treatment is also highly unequal. For example, lung cancer surgery is included in public health benefit packages in 96 per cent of high-income countries, compared with only 19 per cent in low-income countries.

The inequalities will further widen. While cancer cases are expected to increase by nearly 67 per cent worldwide by 2050, low-income countries are projected to face a staggering 133 per cent rise. Future global cancer response will depend not only on medical advances but also on equal access to prevention, early diagnosis and treatment. Without addressing the gaps, where a person lives will continue to play a decisive role in whether cancer becomes a survivable disease or a life-threatening diagnosis.