Delhi fumigates as Yamuna water recedes

Authorities in the national capital have embarked on a fumigation drive in areas that were inundated by waters of the Yamuna in the past few weeks.
The fumigation is necessary as floods often create conditions ripe for epidemics of water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases.
The water level of the Yamuna has been declining in Delhi after touching the highest of the season at 207.48 metres on September 4.
Currently, the river’s level at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi at 6 am on September 9 was 204.96 metres, the Hindustan Times reported.
The daily added that as the Yamuna level continues to decline, people have started shovelling out mud and silt from their homes that were inundated.