Health

Delhi fumigates as Yamuna water recedes

The fumigation is necessary as floods often create conditions ripe for epidemics of water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases
Delhi fumigates as Yamuna water recedes
Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers carry out fumigation at a makeshift camp near Mayur Vihar Phase-1, where people shifted from the Yamuna floodplains are staying.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on

Authorities in the national capital have embarked on a fumigation drive in areas that were inundated by waters of the Yamuna in the past few weeks.

The fumigation is necessary as floods often create conditions ripe for epidemics of water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases.

Delhi fumigates as Yamuna water recedes
The fumigation is a precautionary measure against mosquito-borne diseases following the floods.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The water level of the Yamuna has been declining in Delhi after touching the highest of the season at 207.48 metres on September 4.

Delhi fumigates as Yamuna water recedes
The water level of the Yamuna has been declining in Delhi after touching the highest of the season.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Currently, the river’s level at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi at 6 am on September 9 was 204.96 metres, the Hindustan Times reported.

The daily added that as the Yamuna level continues to decline, people have started shovelling out mud and silt from their homes that were inundated.

Delhi
Malaria
mosquitoes
River Yamuna

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in