Don't waste the future: NFHS-6 shows why better execution could matter more than bigger budgets

The consequences are evident in other key health indicators, notably stunting (low height for age) and wasting (low weight for height). According to NFHS-6, 29 per cent of under-five children in the country are stunted, while 19 per cent are wasted.

These figures underscore not only the scale of the nutritional crisis the country is facing, but also the disproportionate burden borne by rural areas. Rates of both stunting and wasting are higher in rural India than in urban areas, despite the former being the focus of malnutrition and childcare programmes.

A state’s economic prosperity or reputation for good governance also do not influence the nutritional status of children. One might expect richer states to spend more on maternal and child welfare programmes and consequently, record stronger nutrition indicators.

But in Gujarat, one of India’s wealthier states, barely 8 per cent of children in the age group of 6-23 months receive an adequate diet; over a third of under-five children are stunted and a fifth are wasted. By contrast, Jharkhand, among the country's poorest states, records better outcomes, with over 13 per cent of children receiving an adequate diet.