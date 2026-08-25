Ebola and the politics of vaccines 

Viruses are lethal and nearly impossible to conquer. If one strain of a particular virus is controlled by a vaccine, a new strain emerges, posing a bigger threat. We know this from the harrowing experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, when SARS-COV-2 ran amok and killed millions worldwide. Rich nations scrambled to find vaccines, therapies and diagnostics, and funded Big Pharma companies generously so that they can come up with life-saving solutions. Which the companies did, in an extraordinarily short time, even if it meant that they had to cut corners in the process. But for viruses that affect Africa and other less privileged regions, the vaccine trail is long and tortuous, marked by poor pointers, unexpected dead ends and delays everywhere. And so, the Ebola virus disease (EVD) is setting a new record of fatalities in the Democratic Republic of Congo or DRC,

half a century after its first recorded outbreak in 1976.

Over 5,200 confirmed cases have been reported in the central African country since May this year, notching up 2,476 related deaths (as on August 18). This outbreak is spreading faster than the health authorities can contain it and, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is set to become the deadliest on record. The speed at which a new strain of the ebolavirus—this is now known as the group of orthoebolaviruses because many new strains have since been identified—is spreading rings alarm bells and is set to eclipse the 2014-16 outbreak that killed more than 11,000 people.

If the name of the disease and the virus have changed over time, so has the perception of the disease in the West, which earlier viewed it as a potential bioweapon terror threat. Despite the ghastly symptoms and the mortality rate of EVD, there was little interest in the disease, which continued to be neglected because there was little commercial incentive in making vaccines or drugs to fight a virus that affected relatively fewer people in a continent that suffered from more serious health problems. However, driven by fears that Ebola could be turned into a bioweapon, defence agencies in the West, notably in the US and Canada, generously funded research on vaccines and treatments to fight the disease; the programme got added impetus in the wake of the September 2001 attack on the US. More funds were ploughed into developing protection against Ebola, which they feared could be weaponised for a biological attack.

Ironically, it is this fear that allowed Africa to get a vaccine for EVD caused by the Zaire strain. The help came from an unexpected source. In 2014, ten Ebola vaccines and treatments were in various stages of research, development and clinical testing, according to experts. One of the developers, Canada’s Department of National Defence that had invested US $7 million in developing an Ebola vaccine, had allowed its research to lie dormant from 2004 because there were no commercial takers for it. The 2014 outbreak that hit a swathe of countries in Africa marked a turning point. Canada’s Public Health Agency licensed its manufacture to NewLink Genetics, and subsequently, drug giant Merck. There was, however, criticism of the agency for entering into a “sole, worldwide, revocable and royalty-bearing license” with NewLink to develop and commercialise the vaccine “for the maximum commercial return to the company and Canada”. Such a profit-driven arrangement does not put public health first, critics said.

When Merck was brought in, it tested the vaccine on close to 12,000 people in Guinea who had come into contact with someone that had shown symptoms of the disease. The efficacy was reported to be 100 per cent through a "ring strategy", which meant that every contact of a suspected case, as well as the contacts of those contacts, received the vaccine. This created a ring of immunity around every Ebola case. But it was an emergency measure in 2015, and as the outbreak beginning to wane, there was little commercial incentive for a pharma company to take the vaccine through the various costly steps such as clinical trials to get full approval. That is when Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a global public-private partnership for immunisation against deadly diseases in lower-income nations, stepped in with a pre-paid commitment to buy doses of licensed vaccines as and when the vaccine becomes available. Gavi set three conditions for drug companies, the most important of which was that they maintain a stockpile of investigational doses available in case of an outbreak even before being licensed. Merck agreed to its terms and this helped several African nations fight subsequent outbreaks and stop their spread with Merck’s licensed vaccine Ervebo. It is available only for the Zaire strain and does not act against the other strains.