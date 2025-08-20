Eco-anxiety explained: Fear of the future due to climate change & environmental doom
Eco-anxiety, a growing mental health concern, arises from the fear of environmental doom due to climate change.
Recognised by mental health professionals, it manifests as chronic worry and distress over the future.
Coping strategies, such as mindfulness and community support, are essential to manage its impact and transform fear into proactive environmental action.
Eco-anxiety, also known as climate anxiety or eco-distress, is a growing mental health concern characterised by a chronic fear of environmental doom. This fear stems from observing the seemingly irreversible impacts of climate change and a deep concern for the future of current and future generations. It is a complex psychological response to the environmental crisis.
While not yet officially a clinical disorder, eco-anxiety is recognised by mental health professionals, including the American Psychological Association, as a legitimate and often debilitating experience. It is considered a natural response to severe environmental challenges; however, when it becomes overwhelming and disrupts daily life, it requires attention and coping strategies.
The awareness and internalisation of different environmental risks and their effects are the main causes of eco-anxiety. Extreme weather events, including floods, wildfires, droughts, storms and heatwaves, are examples of climate change manifestations that have a direct influence on mental health by producing trauma, grief and dread.
The possibility of home loss and displacement brought on by rising sea levels, particularly for coastal populations, adds to this worry. Concerns about air, water, and soil pollution and their adverse effects on human health and ecosystems are also significant.
"Solastalgia", first used by philosopher Glenn Albrecht, is the term used to describe the depressing and loss-inducing emotions that result from biodiversity loss, which includes species extinction and habitat degradation. Concerns about future food instability and water shortages also come into play. Because the 24x7 news cycle and social media frequently highlight negative material, media overload and "doomscrolling", which involve continuous exposure to worrisome environmental news, photos and scientific research, can intensify feelings of dread and pessimism.
The perceived slowness and treachery of governments, businesses and older generations in tackling the climate catastrophe is a major source of eco-anxiety, especially among young people. This leads to feelings of anger, frustration, and betrayal.
Feelings of helplessness and self-blame can also arise from people feeling guilty or ashamed about their environmental responsibilities, such as their travel or consumption patterns. Anxiety about the potential loss of natural areas, species, or traditional ways of life as a result of climate change is another prevalent kind of anticipatory sorrow, which is sadness experienced before to a loss.
Solastalgia is especially true for communities that are directly impacted by environmental deterioration. Additionally, intergenerational injustice causes young people to feel deeply anxious about their prospects and capacity to have children because they believe they are inheriting a damaged planet and that their future is at risk.
Eco-anxiety can show itself as anything from minor discomfort to serious psychological and bodily effects. Emotionally, people may feel overwhelmed and powerless by the enormity of the issue, sadness, grief, and despair over the loss of natural environments and a stable future, anger and frustration towards those thought to be accountable for environmental inaction, and persistent worry and dread about the future of the planet.
In the face of environmental collapse, existential dread and deep questions about the purpose of life are also prevalent, as are feelings of guilt and shame over one's environmental contribution or perceived incompetence in taking action. Some may experience numbness or emotional detachment as a coping mechanism, and in severe cases, panic attacks triggered by climate-related news or experiences.
Muscle tension and restlessness, changes in appetite, exhaustion from continual stress, and sleep difficulties like insomnia and trouble falling asleep because of racing thoughts are examples of physical symptoms. Headaches, nausea, and shortness of breath are further physical symptoms.
In terms of behavior and cognition, eco-anxiety can result in maladaptive or "doomscrolling" through negative climate news, difficulty focusing because of intrusive thoughts and avoidance of climate-related conversations or news, obsessive thoughts about environmental problems and catastrophic outcomes. In addition, people may become socially isolated, feel misunderstood, or, as a maladaptive coping strategy, turn to substance misuse.
Climate change has wider effects on mental health than just eco-anxiety. It can lead to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for those directly affected by extreme weather events. Depressive episodes can be exacerbated by long-term exposure to environmental stresses and pessimism. Research points to a connection between rising temperatures and an uptick in crime and violence.
Additionally, there is a higher risk of suicide, especially for disadvantaged groups like farmers who are subjected to protracted droughts. When communities are compelled to relocate as a result of environmental changes, displacement and acculturation stress may result.
Furthermore, people with pre-existing mental health issues may have worsening symptoms due to high heat. It's critical to establish appropriate coping strategies to keep eco-anxiety from becoming incapacitating.
Physicians recommend recognising and acknowledging emotions by practicing self-compassion and realising that they are normal and reasonable in light of the situation. Keeping a journal helps facilitate the processing of ideas and feelings.
Feelings of helplessness can be fought by concentrating on the things one can control and taking action, no matter how tiny. This can be supporting eco-friendly companies, volunteering for environmental organizations, changing policies, or forming sustainable habits.
Finding one's "superpower", or the special abilities and passions that allow you to contribute to environmental problems, might be helpful. Even taking quick walks or watching the local fauna might help centre the self and improve mental health.
Setting limits for news intake and seeking out good environmental stories are crucial ways to limit media exposure and take "media breaks" because persistent negative news can be harmful. Sharing emotions with family, close friends, or support groups, as well as participating in environmental communities and "climate cafes", promotes unity and lessens feelings of loneliness.
Anxiety can be managed by developing resilience and practicing self-care through mindfulness and meditation, physical activity, leading a healthy lifestyle, and taking part in enjoyable activities. It's also beneficial to cultivate optimism by changing one's perspective to concentrate on efforts and solutions.
Finally, if eco-anxiety becomes severe, interferes with daily functioning, or leads to symptoms like severe depression or suicidal thoughts, seeking professional help from a mental health professional is crucial for managing anxiety and processing complex emotions.
In conclusion, eco-anxiety is a legitimate and understandable response to environmental challenges; by understanding its causes, recognising symptoms, and employing healthy coping mechanisms, individuals can navigate these emotions and channel their concern into meaningful action for a sustainable future.
Sustainable development, environmental conservation plans and awareness programmes among society change the fear of the future into hope for the future.
Sughosh Madhav is senior project scientist, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi. Pramod Kumar is professor, department of chemistry, Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi, and former registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.