Eco-anxiety explained: Fear of the future due to climate change & environmental doom

Feelings of helplessness and self-blame can also arise from people feeling guilty or ashamed about their environmental responsibilities, such as their travel or consumption patterns. Anxiety about the potential loss of natural areas, species, or traditional ways of life as a result of climate change is another prevalent kind of anticipatory sorrow, which is sadness experienced before to a loss.

Solastalgia is especially true for communities that are directly impacted by environmental deterioration. Additionally, intergenerational injustice causes young people to feel deeply anxious about their prospects and capacity to have children because they believe they are inheriting a damaged planet and that their future is at risk.

Eco-anxiety can show itself as anything from minor discomfort to serious psychological and bodily effects. Emotionally, people may feel overwhelmed and powerless by the enormity of the issue, sadness, grief, and despair over the loss of natural environments and a stable future, anger and frustration towards those thought to be accountable for environmental inaction, and persistent worry and dread about the future of the planet.

In the face of environmental collapse, existential dread and deep questions about the purpose of life are also prevalent, as are feelings of guilt and shame over one's environmental contribution or perceived incompetence in taking action. Some may experience numbness or emotional detachment as a coping mechanism, and in severe cases, panic attacks triggered by climate-related news or experiences.

Muscle tension and restlessness, changes in appetite, exhaustion from continual stress, and sleep difficulties like insomnia and trouble falling asleep because of racing thoughts are examples of physical symptoms. Headaches, nausea, and shortness of breath are further physical symptoms.

In terms of behavior and cognition, eco-anxiety can result in maladaptive or "doomscrolling" through negative climate news, difficulty focusing because of intrusive thoughts and avoidance of climate-related conversations or news, obsessive thoughts about environmental problems and catastrophic outcomes. In addition, people may become socially isolated, feel misunderstood, or, as a maladaptive coping strategy, turn to substance misuse.

Climate change has wider effects on mental health than just eco-anxiety. It can lead to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for those directly affected by extreme weather events. Depressive episodes can be exacerbated by long-term exposure to environmental stresses and pessimism. Research points to a connection between rising temperatures and an uptick in crime and violence.

Additionally, there is a higher risk of suicide, especially for disadvantaged groups like farmers who are subjected to protracted droughts. When communities are compelled to relocate as a result of environmental changes, displacement and acculturation stress may result.

Furthermore, people with pre-existing mental health issues may have worsening symptoms due to high heat. It's critical to establish appropriate coping strategies to keep eco-anxiety from becoming incapacitating.