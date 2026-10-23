First known human case of Shamonda virus reported in France; patient dies

A patient in France died in early October after contracting Shamonda virus, in what authorities have described as the first known human case of the infection.

French authorities said no risk to the general public had been identified so far.

The patient, whose identity has not been disclosed, was immunocompromised and had been receiving treatment for a serious illness, making him more vulnerable to infections, according to a joint statement from France's health and agriculture ministries.

Shamonda virus had previously been detected only in animals, mainly livestock, and is thought to be transmitted through the bites of midges, small flying insects.

The virus was first isolated from cattle in Nigeria in 1965 and has since been identified in parts of Africa, Asia and Europe, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).