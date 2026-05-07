Floating medical emergency: 3 dead in hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius passenger cruise ship

A viral outbreak has turned a polar expedition into a floating medical emergency in the middle of the Atlantic ocean. On April 1, 2026, the MV Hondius passenger cruise ship, that operates between Ushuaia, Argentina and Cape Verde islands via the Atlantic Ocean, departed from the Argentinian coast but could not complete its voyage.

It is now stranded off the coast of Cape Verde islands. The reason? Hantavirus! The hantavirus outbreak has so far claimed 3 lives, according to the World Health Organization, and has left hundreds stranded off the coast of West Africa.

Watch the video to know more about this health emergency.