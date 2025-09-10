From blockade to famine: Collapse of Gaza’s food system

On September 9, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported six more deaths from Israeli-induced starvation in just 24 hours — bringing the total to 399 people, including 140 children.

The UN has officially declared a famine in Gaza, the first in West Asia, calling it “entirely preventable”.

Israel’s full blockade since March has created catastrophic conditions — collapsing health systems, spreading disease, and starving an entire population.

As activists attempt to break the siege through the Global Sumud Flotilla, new reports reveal Israel may be deliberately using hunger as a weapon of war.

Meanwhile, airstrikes and ground attacks continue to devastate Gaza, with tens of thousands killed and hundreds of thousands facing catastrophic hunger.