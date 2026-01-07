Genetic changes behind human brain complexity tied to autism, schizophrenia

Certain genetic changes linked to autism spectrum disorders and schizophrenia may have been favoured by natural selection during human evolution, according to a new study. The findings offer fresh insight into how the human brain became so complex.

Published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution, the research showed that the evolutionary processes that shaped advanced human cognition may also have increased vulnerability to certain neurodevelopmental conditions.

The findings, however, do not imply that autism or schizophrenia themselves provided an evolutionary advantage, the scientists clarified. Instead, the study points to trade-offs that emerged as the human brain evolved. “Whatever it is that led to the evolution of powerful, complex human brains may have led as well to autism and other neurological disorders,” said Hunter Fraser, senior author of the paper and professor of biology at Stanford University.