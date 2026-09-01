‘Goal shouldn’t be to push fertility up or down’

SD: Why some states continue to have TFRs above the national average?

PM: States with higher TFR often face a combination of lower female education, higher child marriage, higher unmet need for family planning, poorer health access, poverty and weaker women’s decision-making power. NFHS-6 shows Bihar at 2.7, and Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Meghalaya at 2.2. These states need sustained investment in girls’ education, adolescent health, child marriage prevention, nutrition, voluntary family planning and quality reproductive healthcare. The answer is not coercion or targets. Fertility falls naturally when girls stay in school, women are healthy, child survival improves, and couples can access information and services without pressure.

SD: What are your views on the decline of TFR as a reflection of progresses on multiple fronts?

PM: The decline in TFR should not be seen only as a family planning outcome. It reflects broader social change, including women’s growing aspirations and the gradual shift towards smaller, planned families. It reflects long-term improvements in child survival, women’s education, access to contraception, urbanisation, delayed marriage in many regions, and changing aspirations among families. Couples increasingly want to invest more in fewer children, especially in education, health and mobility.