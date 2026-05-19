Growing malaise: What NSO survey says about India’s health

Rise in heart ailments

The number of people suffering from heart disease is up almost three times since the previous NSO survey in 2017-18; the working age popula-tion, 15-44 years old, represents a significant share of this group. Morbidity due to conditions like hypertension, heart disease, chest pain and difficulty in breathing, among the 15-29 age group is 2.1 per cent. The rate rises significantly to 15.3 per cent for those aged 30-44 years. It doubles to 30.1 per cent in the 45-59 age group and to 37.8 per cent in those over 60 years.

In rural areas, cardiovascular-related morbidity is 11.5 per cent among men and 9.0 per cent among women. In urban areas, it is 13.2 per cent among men and 10.5 per cent among women. This contrasts overall morbidity trends: since 1995-96, women report higher overall PPRA than men. In the latest report too, overall morbidity among women is 14.4 per cent, as against 11.8 per cent among men.

The cost of treating cardiovascular conditions is also high. In urban areas, treatment costs an average of R69,451, more than that for...