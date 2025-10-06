Guidelines issued to help end deaths from postpartum haemorrhage

On October 5, 2025, leading reproductive health organisations issued new guidelines advocating for significant changes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of postpartum hemorrhage (PPH).

The guidelines were published by the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics and the International Confederation of Midwives. They introduce new objective diagnostic criteria for detecting PPH.

The advisory document was based on the largest study on the topic published in The Lancet on October 4, 2025.

Although deaths related to postpartum haemorrhage have been nearly eliminated in high-income countries, they remain disproportionately high in low-income and lower-middle-income countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

The objective of The Lancet study was to evaluate how accurately clinical indicators of postpartum bleeding can predict maternal death or severe morbidity.