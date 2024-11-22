Health experts demand 10% reduction in bacterial AMR fatalities by 2030

In a webinar titled ‘ The Future of Addressing AMR – Taking Action Following the High-Level and Ministerial Meetings on AMR ’, experts demanded that the members must commit to a target of reducing global fatalities due to bacterial antimicrobial resistance to the tune of a 10 per cent reduction by 2030.

The webinar was held on November 19 and was hosted by the AMR Industry Alliance in alignment with the 2024 World AMR Awareness Week theme: Educate. Advocate. Act Now.

Featured speakers from organisations such as the WHO, AMR Industry Alliance, CARB-X and others highlighted the critical role of diagnostics in stewardship and access, practical strategies for expanding access to antimicrobials, and key initiatives to catalyse research and development.

AMR is an emerging global health crisis and one of the most critical public health threats of our time. The overuse and misuse of antibiotics have led to the evolution of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites enabling them to resist the effects of antimicrobial agents like antibiotics, antivirals,and antifungals.

As a result, standard treatments are becoming ineffective, causing persistent infections, higher mortality rates, and longer hospital stays. Recent estimates predict that antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections could claim over 39 million lives by 2050.

Major takeaways

Firstly, experts highlighted the 2024 UN High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), held during the UN General Assembly, and the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on AMR in Saudi Arabia. These events outlined ambitious targets and reaffirmed global commitments to combat AMR through a One Health approach.

The agendas should include the strengthening AMR surveillance across all sectors, support to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in implementing and financing National Action Plans (NAPs) and encouraging research and development of novel antimicrobials and alternatives.

The panellists discussed the AMR Secure Initiative, a pivotal effort aimed at enhancing global access to essential antibiotics, ensuring their responsible use, and promoting equitable access. The discussion highlighted the importance of appropriate prescribing practices, training healthcare providers, and integrating diagnostic tools to prevent misuse and overuse.

The panellists also advocated for supporting public-private partnerships and fostering investment in antimicrobial research and development. They expressed further interest in expanding technical and financial assistance to LMICs to develop sustainable supply chains and implement antimicrobial stewardship programs.

Additionally, experts addressed the dire need for laboratory research, which are critical to advancing research and development (R&D).

They highlighted the importance of sharing and curating laboratory data at the regional level to design and develop actionable outcomes and future strategies.

The panel underscored that laboratories play a pivotal role in every stage of combating AMR, from diagnostics to monitoring resistance patterns. There should be a list of minimum essential antimicrobial tests at the national level for every country, ensuring that sufficient infrastructure, diagnostic tools, and test kits are available globally, particularly in LMICs.

Experts highlighted the significant efforts to expand access and utilisation of diagnostic testing as part of its broader strategy to combat AMR. Diagnostics were suggested to play an important role in antimicrobial stewardship efforts by enabling the accurate identification of infections and resistance patterns, thereby ensuring that antimicrobials are prescribed appropriately.

Experts’ suggestions

It was acknowledged that the efforts should focus on strengthening laboratory networks promoting the development and distribution of affordable, easy-to-use diagnostic tests that can be utilised at the point of care, especially in remote or resource-limited settings.

They argued that larger global collaborations should be encouraged to facilitate procurement and distribution of diagnostic tools, and integration of data to analyse the resistance patterns and informing policy decisions.

Towards the conclusion of the webinar, the 2024 AMR Industry Alliance Stewardship Prize winner was announced. The prize aims to recognise established and innovative approaches to AMR stewardship in LMICs.

The prize was awarded to M.P. Shah Hospital, located in Nairobi, Kenya. Their project framework focuses on diagnostic monitoring, feedback, and refinement, and reported reduction in inappropriate antibiotic use. Key components include an antibiotic timeout tool implemented at admission and after 72 hours, as well as a monthly review of antibiotic use, with the goal of developing a comprehensive stewardship toolkit.