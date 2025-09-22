Hepatitis B shot for newborns has nearly eliminated childhood infections with this virus in the US

Before the United States began vaccinating all infants at birth with the hepatitis B vaccine in 1991, around 18,000 children every year contracted the virus before their 10th birthday — about half of them at birth. About 90 per cent of that subset developed a chronic infection.

In the US, 1 in 4 children chronically infected with hepatitis B will die prematurely from cirrhosis or liver cancer .

Today, fewer than 1,000 U.S. children or adolescents contract the virus every year — a 95 per cent drop. Fewer than 20 babies are reported infected at birth.

I am a pediatrician and preventive medicine specialist who studies vaccine delivery and policy. Vaccinating babies for hepatitis B at birth remains one of the clearest, most evidence-based ways to keep American children free of this lifelong, deadly infection.

On Sept. 18, 2025, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices , an independent panel of experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, debated changing the recommendation. According to the proposed language of the vote, infants whose mothers test positive for hepatitis B would still receive the vaccine at birth. Infants whose mothers do not test positive for hepatitis B would get the vaccine at 1 month of age, though parents would have the choice for them to receive it earlier. On Sept. 19, however, the committee tabled the vote, delaying it to the next committee meeting, scheduled for Oct. 22-23 .

Although such a proposed change sounds small, it is not based on any new evidence. It would undo more than three decades of a prevention strategy that has nearly eliminated early childhood hepatitis B in the US.