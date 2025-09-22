Hepatitis B shot for newborns has nearly eliminated childhood infections with this virus in the US
Before the United States began vaccinating all infants at birth with the hepatitis B vaccine in 1991, around — about half of them at birth. About 90 per cent of that subset developed a chronic infection.
In the US, 1 in 4 children chronically infected with hepatitis B will .
Today, U.S. children or adolescents contract the virus every year — a 95 per cent drop. are reported infected at birth.
I am a who studies vaccine delivery and policy. Vaccinating babies for hepatitis B at birth remains one of the clearest, of this lifelong, deadly infection.
On Sept. 18, 2025, the , an independent panel of experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, debated changing the recommendation. According to the proposed language of the vote, infants whose mothers test positive for hepatitis B would still receive the vaccine at birth. Infants whose mothers do not test positive for hepatitis B would get the vaccine at 1 month of age, though parents would have the choice for them to receive it earlier. On Sept. 19, however, the committee tabled the vote, delaying it to the next committee meeting, .
Although such a proposed change sounds small, it is not based on any new evidence. It would undo more than three decades of a prevention strategy that has nearly eliminated early childhood hepatitis B in the US.
While the committee regularly reviews vaccine guidance, nothing is business as usual about this meeting. In June 2025, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and handpicked new members. The committee has long-standing procedures to evaluate the evidence supporting the risks and benefits of a given vaccine, as well as other parameters of its use. But in this case, these .
Why the CDC adopted universal hepatitis B shots
Hepatitis B is a virus that infects liver cells, causing inflammation and damage. In adults, it is spread through , which can happen through unprotected sex, contaminated needles or contact with open cuts or sores of someone who is carrying it.
The hepatitis B vaccine has been . Before 1991, public health guidance recommended giving newborns and young children the hepatitis B vaccine — for example, if they were born to a mother infected with hepatitis B or living in a household with someone known to have hepatitis B.
That targeted plan failed. Tens of thousands of children were still infected each year.
Some newborns were exposed when their mothers weren’t properly screened or if their mothers got infected late in pregnancy. Children also became or in childcare settings by exposures as ordinary as shared toothbrushes or a bite that breaks the skin. Because hepatitis B can on household surfaces, and many carriers are unaware they are infected, even babies and toddlers of uninfected mothers remained at risk.
Recognizing these gaps, in 1991 the CDC , regardless of maternal risk.
Vaccinating at birth
The greatest danger for infants contracting hepatitis B is at birth, when contact with a mother’s blood can transmit the virus. Without preventive treatment or vaccination, 70 per cent to 90 per cent of infants born to infected mothers will become infected themselves, and . The infection in these children silently damages their liver, potentially leading to .
About the CDC’s guidance and vaccinate their babies at birth. If the CDC’s recommendations change to delaying the first dose to 1 month old, it would leave babies unprotected during this most vulnerable window, when infection is and silently damage the liver.
The hepatitis B vaccines used in the US have an outstanding safety record. The only confirmed risk is an allergic reaction called anaphylaxis , and no child has died from such a reaction. Extensive studies show no link to .
The current recommendations are designed to protect every child, including those who slip through gaps in maternal screening or encounter the virus in everyday life. A reversion to the ineffective risk-based approach threatens to erode this critical safety net.
David Higgins, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
This article is republished from under a Creative Commons license. Read the .