HIV funding falls by $1.5 billion, putting 2030 AIDS goal at risk: UNAIDS

Deep cuts in global HIV funding are putting decades of progress against the epidemic at risk, warned a new report released by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS).

The report, United to end AIDS, launched on July 27, 2026 during the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (July 27-31), noted that although annual new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths have fallen to their lowest levels in more than 30 years, the global HIV response has become increasingly fragile and the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is under serious threat.

Achieving the global goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 will require annual HIV investments of $21.9 billion in low- and middle-income countries, according to a new assessment. However, only $17.6 billion was available in 2025, with 59 per cent financed through domestic resources, leaving a funding gap of $4.3 billion that threatens progress in prevention, treatment and care.

The report highlighted highlighted 2025 as a turning point for global HIV financing, with abrupt reductions in international assistance severely disrupting HIV programmes in many countries. Heavy dependence on external funding has left treatment programmes vulnerable, while funding cuts have interrupted service delivery, disrupted medicine supply chains and weakened community-led services, particularly for the most vulnerable populations.

International financing for HIV from multiple countries declined by more than $1.5 billion, from $8.8 billion in 2024 to $7.3 billion in 2025, an 18 per cent reduction and the lowest level in nearly two decades, the authors of the report noted.

The shortfall has made HIV responses increasingly fragile, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where prevention programmes rely heavily on donor support.

Funding cuts sharply reduced access to HIV prevention tools such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), condoms and testing services in several countries. Cameroon, Nigeria and Zambia each recorded declines of more than 50 per cent in PrEP coverage between 2024 and 2025, while funding for condom programmes in one major donor initiative fell by 93 per cent. However, countries including Ethiopia, Uganda, South Africa and Brazil managed to sustain or expand prevention efforts through domestic financing and alternative support.

Progress against HIV remains uneven. Seven countries — Benin, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Nepal, Rwanda and Zimbabwe — have reduced new HIV infections by at least 78 per cent since 2010, putting them on track to meet the 2030 target. However, 21 countries (Afghanistan, Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Congo, Costa Rica, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Niger, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tunisia, Venezuela and Yemen) continue to report rising new infections.

Women and girls remain disproportionately affected, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, where women account for 60 per cent of new HIV infections. Around 160,000 adolescent girls and young women acquired HIV in 2025 — equivalent to 3,000 new infections every week. Incidence among adolescent girls and young women is three-four times higher compared with their male counterparts in this region.

Children also remain underserved, with only 55 per cent of those living with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy, leaving more than 570,000 untreated.

Despite these challenges, the report pointed to renewed global commitment through the 2026 Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS, adopted by 149 UN Member States. The declaration sets ambitious targets for 2030, including placing 40 million people on life-saving treatment, providing 20 million people with access to antiretroviral-based prevention, and sharply reducing stigma, discrimination, gender inequality and punitive laws. If achieved, UNAIDS estimates these commitments could prevent an additional 3.2 million new HIV infections and 1.3 million AIDS-related deaths by 2030.

UNAIDS warns that renewed investment, stronger domestic financing and the protection of human rights are essential to sustain gains and achieve the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.