Illegal gold mining causes surges in malaria in the Amazon, and the association is far worse than we suspected

Illegal gold mining in Brazil’s Yanomami territory has triggered a severe malaria crisis.
Deregulation under Jair Bolsonaro opened Indigenous lands to thousands of miners.
Researchers from Brazilian and US institutions found that even a 0.03% rise in mining can drive malaria cases up by 20-46%.
Infections tripled between 2016 and 2023, devastating the isolated Indigenous population.
are at an all-time high, and we are very worried. As disease ecologists, it’s not the economic instability that concerns us, but the fact that a surge in gold mining could have a devastating impact on .
Our team of researchers from , , and , Brazil, established and quantified the effects of illegal gold mining on a recent surge in malaria in the Yanomami territory in the Brazilian Amazon that plunged this isolated Indigenous population into a .
When Jair Bolsonaro became Brazil’s president in 2019, he made a central tenet of his platform, claiming that environmental and Indigenous land protections hindered the country’s economic development. He also transferred the from the National Indigenous Foundation (FUNAI) to the Agriculture Ministry.
Furthermore, he aimed at deregulating small-scale mining activities in the Amazon region. The decrees made no distinction between regulated (therefore, legal) mining outside of Indigenous territory and mining within Indigenous land, which is universally illegal. .
By January 2023, when Lula da Silva secured the Presidency as Bolsonaro successor, the number of illegal gold miners in Yanomami territory — the largest Indigenous territory in the Amazon — had , roughly two-thirds the number of the local Yanomami population.
Weeks after Lula da Silva took office, independent news outlet Sumaúma citing shocking disease and malnutrition figures among the Yanomami. Threaded with images of suffering Yanomami people, the report motivated the president to .
, a researcher from the Oswaldo Cruz research institute () and a member of the team of doctors sent into the territory upon declaration of the crisis recounted: “The conditions of the population were devastating.” Nearly every person they tested was positive for malaria.
The Sumaúma dispatch, and the upon which it was based, linked the influx of illegal gold miners during the Bolsonaro administration to the Yanomami health crisis and the proliferation of malaria.
As researchers who focus on how trends in land use contribute to the spread of parasites, we suspected that gold mining and malaria were not separate contributors to the same crisis, but part of one system of cause and effect devastating the territory and its people.
Illegal gold mining can drive malaria in multiple ways. First, when miners tear down forests and open gashes along the edges of rivers to access gold deposits, they create the ideal that transmits malaria in the Amazon.
Second, when miners travel to the territory, potentially from malaria hotspots across South America, they can carry the parasite into the territory and increase its .
Finally, small-scale gold miners often use mercury to cheaply and easily extract gold particles. This mercury is dumped into waterways across the region, , weakening their immune systems and making them more susceptible to malaria infection.
Thorough in the Amazon collected by the enabled us not only to confidently establish the link Indigenous people had long suspected, but to assign numbers to the relationship, making it concrete and actionable.
We were shocked by the . The relationship was far stronger than we suspected. We found that every 0.03 per cent increase in mining led to a 20-46 per cent increase in malaria one to two years later, resulting in a 300 per cent increase in malaria in the Yanomami territory during 2016-2023.
Understanding the association between gold mining and malaria underpinning the Yanomami health crisis is only one part of the puzzle. We hope that this research can serve as a tool to empower Indigenous communities with information about their health and inform policies that protect both human health and the environment. Our data indicates that by preventing illegal mining within Indigenous lands can protect their health and other important natural and cultural heritage.
The Lula government is engaging in to expel illegal gold miners and establish health centers in the Yanomami territory. Though hospitalizations for malaria have decreased slightly since 2023, malaria rates among Yanomami due to the lagged effect we identified in our research and the difficulty of access to timely diagnoses and treatment in remote regions.
Researchers are making strides to close this accessibility gap. An has developed “”, which empower community members without formal medical training to diagnose and treat malaria on site. Such efforts are of critical importance given that the lagged effects of illegal gold mining will continue to cause elevated malaria incidence unless communities have broad access to treatment.
It is also important to ensure full land rights of Indigenous populations and empower them to defend their land. This is proven to be one of the .
Addressing the malaria crisis requires with an eye toward sustainability, such that people have options beyond mining and logging. Brazil is making strides toward this goal with the recent launch of a .
Informed consumers can prioritize purchasing recycled gold or refrain from purchasing gold at all to send a signal that further illegal gold extraction is not worth the human toll. As with the campaign in the early 2000s, real change can come from spreading the word about the human and environmental cost of illegal mining and demanding ethical supply chains.
Appeals to protect the Amazon region are often made on environmental terms. We want to make the case that saving the people in Amazon is also a global health imperative. Protecting the forest, investing in Indigenous land rights, fostering healthy economic opportunities for rural communities, and interrogating the role of gold in our global economy are all part of preventing the continued spread of one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.
This article was originally published in Portuguese.