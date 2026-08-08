In Memoriam: With Balendu Prakash’s passing, India has lost a stalwart of traditional medicine

Prakash was the honorary physician to the President of India K R Narayanan from 1997 to 2000. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 for his contributions to Ayurveda.

Born in Meerut, he studied Ayurveda and followed his father’s footsteps, practicing Rasa Shastra, one of the eight specialities of Ayurveda. Rasa shastra involves purification and calcination techniques to turn raw elements such as mercury into medicine; this was a controversial form of therapy due to the use of toxic materials. Detailed protocols needed to be followed for turning these toxic materials into safe and fast-acting formulas. He set up a Ras Shala (production centre) at Padaav Speciality Ayurvedic Treatment Center, a specialty Ayurvedic hospital which he had established in Dehradun in 1988. The hospital shifted to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand a few years ago.

He was sought after for his treatment of chronic diseases like allergic rhinitis, migraine, nutritional anaemia, hepatitis, and acute promyelocytic leukemia—diseases that modern medicine could only manage symptomatically.

Vaidya ji believed in evidence-based Ayurveda and constantly collected data to validate his treatment. For example, pancreatitis is a globally life-threatening disease with no known cure. The disease is often attributed to alcohol, toxins and heredity. But Vaidya ji noticed that most of his patients did not consume alcohol and had no family history of the disease. His observations suggested that pancreatitis was caused by micronutrient deficiency, and he successfully treated it with Ayurvedic medicines which are more or less just micronutrients. He has nearly 30 international publications and two international patents to his credit.

This quest to improve Ayurveda set him apart from other well-known Ayurvedic physicians of the time. Vaidya Balendu Prakash treated thousands of patients across the globe, and he will surely be missed by them.