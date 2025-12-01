In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, excess fluoride in drinking water is causing widespread fluorosis in several villages

A silent public health disaster

On November 27, the team of INREM Foundation visited an upper primary school in Budhikhamari village where it found several students exhibiting dental fluorosis. The team then decided to test drinking water in and around Budhikhamari village, which falls under Budhikhamari panchayat covering a total of 7,445 people in nine villages.

“The upper primary school from Class 6-8 in Budhikhamari village has 50 students. We tested water from a hand pump within the school premises using the field testing kit and its colour changed to dark yellow indicating high levels of fluoride. School students drink that water,” said Chatterjee.

“However, another hand pump, which is about 200 metres from the school, had fluoride within safe levels. A sample of piped water supply in the village was also found to be safe. But all the village residents do not have access to piped water, and its supply is also not reliable, which pushes people to drink hand pump water,” he said.

After Budhikhamari village, INREM Foundation’s team visited Hatasahi habitation in Joka village, which is about 500 metres from Budhikhamari village. There is no piped water supply in Joka.

“At Hatasahi, we tested the water of a hand pump within the premises of its primary school. The colour of the water sample changed to dark yellow, indicating very high levels of fluoride. All the 85 students in the school drink that water and their midday meals are also cooked in the same water,” said Chatterjee. “Dental fluorosis is rampant,” he said.

Laboratory tests have confirmed very high fluoride levels in raw water (hand pump) of the primary school — 8.2 mg/l — as against the acceptable limit of 1 mg/l.

Incidentally, the hand pump at the primary school in Hatasahi is connected to a defluoridation unit (DFU), which can remove excess fluoride from water, “but because the flow of water from the DFU is very slow, people directly collect high-fluoride water from the hand pump and the DFU unit remains idle,” said Chatterjee.

INREM Foundation tested another hand pump in Hatasahi habitation and found its water also contaminated with very high fluoride levels. No wonder, there are patients suffering from skeletal fluorosis in Hatasahi.

Harihar Nayak, a 45-year-old villager, has been immobile due to skeletal fluorosis for the past 10-12 years. Earlier, he used to farm a field, but now he is unable to work. Currently, his wife and brother work as farm labourers to support the family. Since there is no alternate source of safe water, the family continues to drink high fluoride water from the hand pump.