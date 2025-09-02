India’s cancer burden is high not just in urban but in rural areas as well: Study

India’s cancer burden is increasing rapidly, and its impact is not limited to just cities, a new study has shown.

The paper, titled Cancer Incidence and Mortality Across 43 Population Based Cancer Registries in India, is based on data from 43 cancer registries across the country.

It shows that several districts in states like Kerala and Assam, where the rural population is more than 50 per cent, have the highest cancer burden among women and men. Varanasi in north India is no exception.

The paper has been published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Down To Earth (DTE) analysed the data cited in the paper. The average crude incidence rate (CIR) of cancer cases in 30 of the 43 registries, where the rural population is 50 per cent or more, is about 76 per lakh population in males and about 67 per lakh population in females.

The average data does not provide an all-India rural population scenario but is based on the average CIR calculation of areas with more than 50 per cent of rural population from among the 43 registries selected.

CIR is the simplest way to know the number of new cancer cases occurring per 1,00,000 population in a particular time period. That is, how much is the burden of cancer in an area.

For instance, if a registry area has a population of 10 lakh (one million) and there are 1,000 new cancer cases in a year, the CIR would be 100 per lakh population.